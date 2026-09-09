A young woman entered a police post with a licensed firearm following a family dispute over ancestral land. Alleging she had been assaulted, she demanded action regarding the property conflict. Police were concerned by the weapon but managed to calm the woman and secure it.

A family dispute over ancestral land in Dharmouli village took an unexpected turn on Monday when a young woman arrived at the Partawal police post carrying a licensed firearm, leaving police personnel concerned and prompting an immediate intervention. The location under the Shyamdeurawan police station is where the event took place. According to reports, the woman went to the police station to request action over an alleged attack that was connected to a family dispute about property partition.

According to information available about the incident, the woman reached the Partawal police post at around 2:30 pm on Monday. She was reportedly upset and crying as she approached the police, alleging that she had been assaulted and asking authorities to investigate the matter.

Scroll to load tweet…

Because of the possible safety danger, police officers tried to seize the firearm. But at first, the woman insisted that her complaint be taken seriously and refused to give it up. Police had to step in to stop the situation from getting worse because of the peculiar circumstances. Police officers and the Dial-112 emergency response team arrived at the scene after learning about the event. After talking with the woman, the officers were able to calm her down.

After that, she was sitting inside the police station while her family members were called. Police started interviewing the family members as soon as they arrived in order to determine what had caused the altercation.

What Did Villagers Reveal?

According to the villagers, a dispute over the ownership and distribution of family property seems to be the root of the problem. According to reports, the young woman was requesting that some of the family's land be transferred into her name. Family members apparently got into a fight over her portion, and there were also claims of physical violence. Rather than leaving the matter within the family, the woman subsequently went to the police post carrying the licensed firearm.