A heartwarming video of a father's innocent excitement using a smartphone for the first time, gifted by his daughter, has gone viral. The clip captures him in an auto-rickshaw, enthusiastically recording his surroundings, a moment that has struck an emotional chord with thousands online.

A father’s innocent excitement over using a smartphone for the first time has struck an emotional chord online, with a video capturing his curiosity during a ride in an auto-rickshaw going viral on social media. In the adorable video, a daughter who seems to have given her father a smartphone watches him utilise it to record nearly everything in his immediate environment. On Instagram, the video has received thousands of likes and comments in addition to about 4 lakh views.

Shared by Instagram user @ency.13, the video begins with the text, “Got him a smartphone.” It then shows the father sitting beside his daughter in what appears to be an auto-rickshaw, holding the phone carefully in his hands.

The father can be seen taking pictures of the surrounding trees, highways, and passing landscape, seemingly enthralled with the new gadget. Online users have described the moment as "cute" because to his enthusiasm and interest as he documents even the slightest elements of the trip. The video carries another text that reads, “cute,” while its caption says, “Biggest flex for every daughter.”

Watch Viral Video

The clip has received more than 4 lakh views, over 57,000 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments, with social media users sharing their own experiences of seeing their parents discover smartphones and technology.

How Did Social Media React?

One user wrote, “aww the way he is capturing the moment, the view. Probably want to keep it as a sweet memory.”

Another recalled how their father once went on a trip with friends and kept sending pictures and videos of every place he visited in the family group, describing it as a “little vlog” and calling it the “cutest thing ever.”

Another user commented, “Every woman wins here,” while someone else pointed out the emotional realisation that “it’s their first time too.”

A typical auto-rickshaw trip has been transformed into a reminder of how something as basic as a new smartphone can offer youthful enthusiasm and joy thanks to the simple yet pure moment, which has struck a chord with many viewers.