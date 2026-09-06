A man from Ramanagara in Karnataka died after suffering a suspected heart attack while having his meal. CCTV footage captured him experiencing chest pain and suddenly collapsing, while his daughter tried to revive him with CPR.

A tragic incident has come to light from Manchana shettahalli village in Ramanagara taluk, where a man died of a suspected heart attack while having his meal in front of his daughter and son-in-law. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing him experiencing chest pain before suddenly collapsing at the dining table. Despite his daughter’s attempts to revive him, he could not be saved.

The deceased has been identified as Shivalingaiah. The incident took place on August 22, but details of the incident have only emerged now.

Collapse Caught On CCTV

The CCTV footage captured the entire tragic sequence. While having his meal, Shivalingaiah suddenly experienced chest pain and was seen repeatedly clutching his chest. His daughter and son-in-law were seated beside him and were also having their meal at the time.

Initially, Shivalingaiah appeared to believe that the pain was minor. He stopped eating and drank some water. However, moments later, he suddenly collapsed.

His daughter and son-in-law did not immediately realise that he had fallen. When his daughter noticed that her father had collapsed, she rushed to his aid.

She moved him onto a sofa and attempted to perform CPR in an effort to revive him. However, Shivalingaiah did not respond to the attempts and died at the spot.

The incident has left the family deeply shaken, while the heartbreaking CCTV footage has brought attention to the sudden nature of the tragedy.