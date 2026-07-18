A 28-year-old Bengaluru trekker died of a suspected heart attack while staying at a friend's house in Hosanagara, hours before his planned Kodachadri trek. The incident is the second suspected heart attack death in the Kodachadri region within a month.

In a tragic incident, a 28-year-old man from Bengaluru died of a suspected heart attack on the night of July 17, just hours before he was scheduled to begin a trek to the popular Kodachadri hills in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. The deceased, identified as Sreekanth, had travelled with a group of friends to Hosanagara to explore the scenic hill destination. What was meant to be an adventurous getaway ended in tragedy after he suddenly collapsed while staying at a friend's house.

Collapsed After Complaining Of Chest Pain

Sreekanth and his friends had arrived in Hosanagara on July 17 and were staying at a friend's residence in Kattinahole village near Sampekatte before setting out for the Kodachadri trek on the morning of July 18.

Late on the night of July 17, Sreekanth reportedly complained of severe chest pain before collapsing. His friends, along with local residents, immediately rushed him to the Government Hospital in Hosanagara. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to hospital authorities, he is suspected to have suffered a massive heart attack.

Police Register Case

The Bidnur Nagar Police in Hosanagara taluk have registered a case and initiated further proceedings. Police personnel visited the spot as part of the investigation. Following the post-mortem examination, Sreekanth's body was handed over to his family in Bengaluru.

Second Similar Death In Kodachadri Within A Month

The incident has raised fresh concerns among trekkers and the tourism community, as it is the second reported death due to a suspected heart attack in the Kodachadri region within a month.

On June 27, Ullas Gowda, son of former Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) president Bha. Ma. Harish, also died after suffering a suspected heart attack while trekking in Kodachadri. With another young visitor from Bengaluru losing his life under similar circumstances, concerns have grown within the tourism community. However, there is no confirmed evidence linking either death to the trekking conditions or the location itself.