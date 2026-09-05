A tattoo artist in Bengaluru accused his lover of assaulting him with an iron object following a dispute over marriage promises and money.

A violent dispute has been reported in west Bengaluru after a man alleged that his lover attacked him with an iron object during an argument at her home.

According to the complaint filed by Sagar (name changed), a 33-year-old tattoo artist, he had been in a relationship with Sujatha (name changed), a private firm employee, for two years. He claimed she repeatedly promised marriage, often saying she would marry him “tomorrow,” while gradually taking money from him.

Alleged Assault After Argument

On September 2, Sagar said he called Sujatha several times but received no response. He then went to her home in Gollarahatti, where he allegedly saw her engaged in an “obscene” video call with another man.

An argument broke out when he questioned her. Sagar alleged that Sujatha attacked him with a heavy iron object from the kitchen. As he tried to flee, she struck him again on the head and forehead, leaving him seriously injured.

He managed to escape and reached a private hospital nearby for treatment. Sagar expressed fear that Sujatha and her family members might threaten or attack him again. He requested police protection. Byadarahalli police have issued a notice to the accused and are investigating the case.