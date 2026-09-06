A woman in Bengaluru, Aishani Khanna, suffered a crushed ankle and required emergency surgery after her scooter hit a hidden pothole on Varthur Road. The accident resulted in a five-day hospital stay and a medical bill of nearly Rs 2 lakh. Her ordeal, shared on social media, highlights the ongoing issue of poor road infrastructure in the city.

A pothole has led to a freak accident and left a woman with a crushed ankle, an emergency surgery, and a hefty hospital bill in IT hub Bengaluru. Last month, Aishani Khanna, a private sector employee, suffered severe injuries after her scooter struck a pothole on her way to work. The hospital cost came to about Rs 2 lakh.

Khanna shared her ordeal on X and appealed to the authorities to fix the roads. "(A) hidden pothole on Varthur Road cost me a crushed ankle, emergency plastic surgery, 5 days in hospital, and Rs 1.97L. This could happen to ANY of us tomorrow. Fix the roads now," her post read.

When the collision happened on the Whitefield-Varthur route close to Nexus Mall, Khanna was riding her scooter. Since she needed to conduct an errand on her way to the workplace, she had chosen the Varthur route. She claims that up until one pothole escaped her view, she was riding carefully and was fully aware of the state of the road.

According to NDTV report, she said, “It was pouring heavily at around midday. I didn't see a pothole when riding my two-wheeler. For two or three seconds, I was in the air. The scooter landed on me when I fell. Only plastic surgeons would examine the seven or eight serious scrapes or abrasions I had on my left ankle.”

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She spent the following five days in the hospital after the accident. A large medical cost of Rs 1.97 lakh was the final result. But it's not finished yet. Depending on how she recovers, she could need a second surgery.

Khanna's problems are exacerbated by trauma in addition to healthcare costs.I experienced more than simply physical trauma. Because it was completely unnecessary, there was a great deal of financial strain and psychological pain, she explained.

Bengaluru's civic infrastructure has frequently drawn criticism, with locals upset over the city's pothole-filled roadways and ineffective traffic control. Over the years, the city—known as the Silicon Valley of India—has been a major source of embarrassment for the government due to its shoddy and damaged roadways.