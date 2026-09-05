Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and battered roads have once again become the centre of an online debate after a woman shared her exhausting commute across the city.

Bengaluru’s notorious traffic and battered roads have once again become the centre of an online debate after a woman shared her exhausting commute across the city. Nee Yadav, who travelled from Electronic City to Whitefield in an autorickshaw, said the journey stretched to nearly three hours, leaving her wondering how people manage to find the motivation to step out of their homes in Bengaluru.

Yadav documented her frustrating journey in a video shared on Instagram, offering glimpses of the roads and traffic she encountered along the way.

In the video, Yadav said she was travelling from Electronic City to Whitefield and had already spent almost three hours on the road. She explained that she had taken an auto and questioned how people remained motivated to step outside in Bengaluru.

Turning her attention to the roads, Yadav highlighted their condition and said this was what Bengaluru’s roads looked like. She further pointed out that the location was near a convention centre and stressed that these were supposed to be the city’s main roads.

As the autorickshaw crawled through the city, Yadav continued filming the road conditions, capturing the difficult stretch of her seemingly endless commute.

Sharing the video, Yadav wrote that she had almost stopped stepping out of her house in Bengaluru and suggested that the city’s traffic and roads were the reason behind it. She described Bengaluru traffic as horrible while also drawing attention to the poor condition of the roads.

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with several users sympathising with Yadav and sharing their own take on Bengaluru’s notorious traffic woes.