A KSRTC driver diverted a bus travelling from Tumakuru to Madhugiri to rush a passenger, who reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack, to a nearby hospital. The driver's swift action earned widespread praise after a video of the incident went viral.

A KSRTC bus driver has won widespread praise after his quick thinking and timely action helped a passenger, who reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack, receive emergency medical treatment without delay. The incident, which took place on a KSRTC bus travelling from Tumakuru to Madhugiri, has gone viral on social media, with many users hailing the driver as a hero and calling for him to be recognised for his presence of mind and dedication to passenger safety.

KSRTC Driver Rushes Heart Attack Patient To Hospital

According to information shared on social media by Karnataka Portfolio, a passenger travelling on the KSRTC bus reportedly suffered a suspected heart attack during the journey, creating an emergency on board.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the driver immediately diverted the bus from its scheduled route and drove directly to Sachi Multi Specialty Hospital on the Tumakuru–Madhugiri Road.

Upon reaching the hospital, the driver stopped the bus at the entrance, enabling the passenger to receive immediate medical attention. With the assistance of fellow passengers and hospital staff, the passenger was safely taken inside the hospital and admitted for emergency treatment.

The driver's prompt decision and presence of mind ensured that the passenger received timely medical care during a life-threatening medical emergency.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

A video of the incident was shared on social media by Karnataka Portfolio and has since received widespread appreciation from users.

Many social media users praised the KSRTC driver's compassion, professionalism and commitment to passenger safety.

Social Media Praises Driver's Presence Of Mind

The incident prompted several users to call for official recognition of the driver's efforts.

One user wrote, "Noble work. Appreciate the initiative of the bus driver. Recognise his good work in saving the life of a passenger."

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Another commented, "He deserves an award for saving a life."

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A third user said, "The staff should be awarded at least with an appreciation letter and given due credit during increments or promotions."

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The incident has been widely appreciated as an example of how quick thinking and compassion by public transport staff can make a life-saving difference during medical emergencies.