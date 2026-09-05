A domestic worker in Bengaluru accused four people of abducting her and her son over unpaid loans, assaulting her, and threatening to circulate a video. Police have arrested three accused.

A shocking case has emerged in Bengaluru where a woman alleged that she and her young son were abducted, confined, assaulted and threatened over unpaid loans. The incident took place on August 27 in Metro Layout and later at Kumbalagodu.

The woman, identified as Fathima (name changed), works as a domestic help. She had borrowed ₹50,000 from Nazath Begum and ₹1 lakh from Reshma Banu two years ago, agreeing to repay in instalments. Due to financial difficulties, she fell behind on payments.

Abduction And Assault Alleged

Fathima told police that Nazath called her to Metro Layout claiming she had work for her. When she arrived with her son, Reshma, her husband Suhail and two others entered the house and locked the door.

Suhail allegedly demanded ₹11 lakh including interest and attacked her hand with a knife. When her son cried, she said Reshma and Suhail assaulted her and snatched her phone. Around 7 p.m., she and her son were forced into an auto and taken to a house near Kumbalagodu.

At Reshma’s house, she claimed Nazath and Suhail told her to work as a prostitute if she could not repay the money. She and her son were locked inside a room overnight.

Video Threat And Forced Papers

The next day, Fathima said she was assaulted again and later forced by Nazath to strip while a video was recorded. She was threatened that the video would be made viral if she failed to repay.

She further alleged that Reshma, Suhail and Nazath took her to a lawyer and made her sign papers before returning her to the Kumbalagodu house.

Eventually, she managed to alert her family when allowed outside to use the toilet. Her relatives informed police, who rescued her and her son.

Chandra Layout police arrested Nazath, Reshma and Suhail. Their mobile phones have been seized and sent to the forensic science laboratory for data retrieval.

Police said investigations are ongoing to verify the allegations and trace other accused involved in the case.