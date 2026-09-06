Bengaluru Police have issued new rules for the 2026 Ganesha festival, making permissions mandatory and banning DJs in accordance with Supreme Court directions. Organisers must follow sound limits, submit volunteer lists and obtain route clearance.

The festive buzz surrounding Ganesh Chaturthi has already begun across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, with preparations for the celebrations gathering pace. With the festival set to begin on September 14, Ganesh mandals and festival committees are busy purchasing idols, setting up pandals and obtaining the necessary permissions for the celebrations.

However, this year, organisers will have to be particularly careful, as obtaining permission from the police and other concerned departments is mandatory before conducting the festivities. The Bengaluru Police have also issued a set of guidelines covering sound levels, processions, volunteers, idol immersion routes and other aspects of the celebrations.

Organisers Will Be Held Fully Responsible

The Bengaluru Police have made it clear that organisers of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be held fully responsible for any incidents or violations during the festivities.

Festival committees must ensure that all rules and conditions specified by the authorities are followed throughout the celebrations. Organisers will also be responsible for ensuring that all necessary permissions are obtained before setting up pandals or conducting processions.

DJs Banned, Volunteer List Mandatory

The police department has introduced several measures to ensure that the celebrations are conducted safely and peacefully. Organisers must strictly adhere to the timings prescribed by the police and cannot extend the celebrations beyond the permitted hours.

In accordance with Supreme Court directions, the use of DJs is strictly prohibited during the celebrations and immersion processions. Only sound systems operating within the legally permitted decibel limits will be allowed.

The police have also made it mandatory for festival committees to submit a list of volunteers. Details of the idol immersion procession, including the proposed route, must be shared with the police in advance. However, the police reserve the right to modify the route, even after it has been approved, if required for security or traffic management purposes.

Permissions From All Departments Compulsory

Speaking to media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh outlined the guidelines for the upcoming celebrations.

“There is no permission to use Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganeshas for the Gauri Ganesha festival. We are requesting organisers to adhere to the timings we have prescribed. They must use only the route cleared for the procession. It is mandatory to obtain all the required permissions from the concerned departments.”

"Every year, we face issues related to loud sound. Therefore, organisers should use only sound systems within the permissible sound levels. This year, we have introduced a special new rule under which a list of volunteers must be submitted to the police. Our officers will remain in contact with these volunteers from the beginning to the end of the festival. This will help ensure better communication between the police and organisers," he said.

These Rules Must Be Followed

The police have issued the guidelines to ensure that people in Bengaluru can celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi safely and peacefully while maintaining the festive spirit. The department has also urged festival committees to strictly follow the rules that have been in place in previous years.

Festival committee members will have to submit complete details to the police, including information about the Vinayaka idols, pandals, sound systems and flex banners. They must also provide details regarding the height of the idols and the duration of the celebrations.

Submitting the date, time and route of the idol immersion procession is also mandatory.

The police have further directed organisers to ensure that there are no obscene or vulgar performances at Ganesh pandals. Participants are also prohibited from consuming alcohol before or during the immersion procession.

The use of DJs at pandals or during immersion processions is strictly prohibited. The police have urged all festival committees to follow the guidelines without fail and cooperate with the authorities to ensure that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are conducted safely and peacefully across Bengaluru.