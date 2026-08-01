A man in Maharashtra was rescued after climbing a tree to escape a flash flood. The river swelled suddenly due to heavy monsoon rainfall, cutting off his escape and trapping him. Emergency responders used specialized equipment to safely evacuate the stranded man, who was uninjured.

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Maharashtra after a man was forced to climb a tree to save his life when Anjani River in Jalgoan suddenly swelled following heavy rainfall. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media and serves as another reminder of the dangers posed by flash floods during the ongoing monsoon season.

According to officials, the man had ventured close to the river when the water level rose rapidly due to intense rainfall in the upstream areas. With the current becoming increasingly powerful and escape routes cut off, he climbed a nearby tree to avoid being swept away by the raging waters.

The video shows the man perched on the branches of the tree, surrounded by fast-flowing floodwaters as local authorities and rescue personnel prepared an operation to bring him to safety. The visuals drew widespread attention online, with many praising the quick response of the rescue teams while also urging people to avoid rivers and water bodies during periods of heavy rain.

Check the viral video here:

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Emergency responders reached the location soon after receiving information about the incident. Using specialised rescue equipment and carefully coordinated efforts, they managed to safely evacuate the stranded man. He was brought down from the tree without any reported injuries and later shifted to a safe location for medical evaluation.

The incident comes as several parts of Maharashtra continue to witness heavy rainfall, prompting authorities to issue advisories warning residents against crossing overflowing rivers, streams and low-lying bridges. Sudden surges in water levels are common during the monsoon, especially when heavy rain falls in upstream catchment areas, leaving little time for people nearby to react.

Officials have repeatedly appealed to citizens to stay away from riverbanks and flooded areas, stressing that even seemingly calm water bodies can become dangerous within minutes. Disaster response agencies remain on alert as rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the state over the coming days.

The viral rescue video has once again underscored the importance of timely emergency response and public awareness during the monsoon season. Authorities have urged people to follow weather alerts, avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone locations and immediately contact emergency services if they encounter life-threatening situations caused by rising water levels.

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