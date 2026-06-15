A dramatic scene led to high-voltage drama in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sunday when a man climbed a towering water tank with his nine-month-old son and allegedly threatened to throw the child down following a dispute with his wife.

A dramatic scene led to high-voltage drama in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sunday when a man climbed a towering water tank with his nine-month-old son and allegedly threatened to throw the child down following a dispute with his wife. The incident took place in Maudaha town, triggering panic among residents and prompting a response from police and administrative officials. Witnesses said the man repeatedly lifted the toddler into the air while standing atop the tank.

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According to police, the man, identified as Rajesh Kumar Dubey, a resident of Sumerpur, had married Aarti in a love marriage. The couple has a son.

The couple had frequent disputes with his wife over the custody of their child. While Aarti is reportedly unwilling to continue living with Rajesh, she wants to keep their son with her. Rajesh, on the other hand, is determined to retain custody of the child, leading to repeated clashes between the two.

On Sunday, the couple arrived at the Bada Chauraha area of Maudaha, where another argument reportedly broke out. Following the altercation, Aarti left for her village. Enraged, Rajesh allegedly took his son and climbed a nearby water tank.

A large crowd gathered at the site, fearing a tragedy, locals immediately alerted the police.

Police personnel rushed to the scene and attempted to persuade the man to come down.

Officials said Rajesh repeatedly demanded that his wife be brought to the spot before he would agree to descend. During the standoff, he allegedly continued lifting the child into the air, intensifying concerns among those gathered below.

After nearly 45 minutes of negotiations, assurances and counselling by the officials, the man finally agreed to come down safely with the child. Police then escorted him to the local police station for questioning.

Speaking about the incident, SDM Karanveer Singh said the dispute stemmed from an ongoing custody conflict between the couple. Authorities are currently questioning the man and are in contact with both parties in an effort to find an appropriate resolution.