Heavy rain has triggered landslides across Karnataka, prompting authorities to close tourist attractions including Raja's Seat, Netravati Peak and Didupe Falls. Traffic has been diverted in affected areas, and travellers have been advised to avoid landslide-prone routes.

Following continuous heavy rainfall across Karnataka, several landslides and mudslides have been reported in different parts of the state, prompting authorities to impose travel restrictions and divert traffic as a precaution. Several tourist destinations have been temporarily closed, roads have been affected by falling rocks and mud, and officials are closely monitoring vulnerable areas to prevent further incidents.

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Landslide Reported in Chikkamagaluru

A landslide has been reported on Chandragiri Hill in Chikkamagaluru district following continuous rainfall. Although no casualties have been reported, the incident has heightened concerns about the possibility of further landslides in the region.

Entry to Tourist Spots Banned

As a precautionary measure, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has prohibited tourists from visiting Didupe Falls (Kadamagundi) and Netravati Peak in Malavanthige village of Belthangady taluk on July 9 and 10 because of the risk of landslides.

In Kodagu district, a section of the road near the KSRTC bus stand in Madikeri collapsed following heavy rain. Vehicular traffic has been temporarily diverted, and tourist entry to Raja's Seat has also been suspended to facilitate repair work and ensure public safety.

Mudslide Near Highway Construction Site Raises Concerns

In Mangaluru, a mudslide near Kethikkal has raised concerns among local residents. The incident reportedly occurred at a highway construction site where DBL, the company executing the project, allegedly removed soil in an unscientific manner while constructing a retaining structure.

The mudslide caused a large quantity of mud and rocks to fall onto the road, inconveniencing commuters and raising safety concerns among residents living in the surrounding hilly areas.

Massive Rocks Fall Near Amboli Falls

A major landslide also occurred near the popular tourist destination of Amboli Falls, close to the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

Late on Tuesday night, a portion of a hill in the Amboli Ghat section of Sawantwadi taluk in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district collapsed, sending four massive rocks crashing onto the road.

As a precautionary measure, vehicular traffic between Belagavi and Sindhudurg was temporarily suspended from midnight after the rocks blocked the route. Authorities later initiated clearance operations and continued to monitor the area for any further movement of debris.

Authorities Urge Caution

With heavy rainfall continuing across several districts, authorities have urged tourists and motorists to avoid landslide-prone areas and follow official advisories. The temporary restrictions have been imposed to ensure public safety until weather conditions improve and the affected roads are declared safe for travel.