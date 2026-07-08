Monsoon rains have intensified across Charmadi Ghat, a vital route connecting Karnataka's coastal region with the Malnad hills along National Highway 73.

Continuous rainfall over the past three to four days has transformed the entire ghat into a lush green landscape, attracting nature lovers and travellers alike.

The 25-kilometre-long ghat, known for its dense forests and 11 sharp hairpin bends, offers breathtaking views during the monsoon season.

The rain-soaked hills, mist-covered valleys and vibrant greenery combine to create one of the most picturesque landscapes in the region.