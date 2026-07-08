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Karnataka: Minor Landslides at Charmadi Ghat; Car Overturns Due to Poor Visibility in Dense Fog
Heavy monsoon rain has triggered minor landslides at Karnataka's Charmadi Ghat, while dense fog caused a car to overturn due to poor visibility. Authorities have issued safety advisories as waterfalls attract tourists.
Monsoon Transforms Charmadi Ghat Into a Scenic Green Paradise
Monsoon rains have intensified across Charmadi Ghat, a vital route connecting Karnataka's coastal region with the Malnad hills along National Highway 73.
Continuous rainfall over the past three to four days has transformed the entire ghat into a lush green landscape, attracting nature lovers and travellers alike.
The 25-kilometre-long ghat, known for its dense forests and 11 sharp hairpin bends, offers breathtaking views during the monsoon season.
The rain-soaked hills, mist-covered valleys and vibrant greenery combine to create one of the most picturesque landscapes in the region.
Dense Fog and Waterfalls Enhance Charmadi Ghat's Monsoon Beauty
This year, forest fires during the summer were less severe, allowing the vegetation across Charmadi Ghat to remain lush and green.
Although the ghat is known for its natural beauty throughout the year, it becomes even more captivating during the monsoon season.
At present, the ghat features two major waterfalls, 10 medium-sized waterfalls, and more than 15 streams flowing through the hills.
From the very first hairpin bend onwards, dense fog, continuous rainfall, and panoramic views of the surrounding valleys create a breathtaking landscape, offering travellers a truly memorable experience.
Minor Landslides Reported as Authorities Remain on High Alert
Heavy rainfall has caused water to flow rapidly from the upper reaches of Charmadi Ghat, loosening the soil and triggering minor landslides in parts of the Chikkamagaluru division. In some vulnerable stretches, including bamboo-covered areas, soil, trees and vegetation have fallen onto the roadside.
Fortunately, no major landslides have affected the main carriageway, and traffic has not been significantly disrupted. However, mud and debris have accumulated in the roadside drains along the ghat road.
With heavy rainfall expected to continue over the coming days, authorities have warned of an increased risk of landslides and falling trees. Officials from the National Highways Department, the Forest Department, and local volunteers are on high alert.
JCB machines and maintenance personnel have been kept on standby in both the Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru divisions to ensure the swift clearance of debris and the smooth movement of traffic.
Officials said the recent road widening works and the near completion of retaining walls have provided significant relief by reducing the risk of major disruptions during the monsoon.
Dense Fog Triggers Accident as Tourist Rush Raises Safety Concerns
Dense fog across Charmadi Ghat has significantly reduced visibility, making it difficult for motorists to see the road ahead. A car overturned near the popular Maleya Marutha Temple after the driver reportedly lost visibility because of the thick fog. Fortunately, all the occupants escaped without serious injuries.
As thousands of vehicles use the ghat road every day for medical, religious and commercial purposes, the police have advised motorists to drive cautiously, maintain low speeds and remain alert while travelling through the fog-prone stretches.
Tourist Rush Raises Safety Concerns
Hundreds of tourists are flocking to Charmadi Ghat to witness the gushing waterfalls and enjoy the scenic beauty of the monsoon. However, the irresponsible behaviour of some visitors has become a cause for concern, creating inconvenience for other road users and increasing safety risks in the area.
Unsafe Tourist Behaviour Raises Concerns in Charmadi Ghat
Authorities have raised concerns over the increasing instances of unsafe and irresponsible behaviour by tourists in Charmadi Ghat. Some visitors have been parking their vehicles on narrow stretches of the road, dancing and filming social media reels, causing inconvenience to other road users.
Officials have also reported incidents of smoking, consuming alcohol and engaging in other prohibited activities in the ghat area. Some tourists have been seen climbing dangerous roadside rocks and taking selfies while standing on roadside barriers overlooking deep valleys, putting their lives at risk.
Although police patrols are being carried out regularly across the ghat, officials say it has been difficult to completely curb such behaviour. Authorities are also imposing fines on those found violating safety regulations and engaging in prohibited activities.
Five Safety Tips for Travellers Visiting Charmadi Ghat
Travellers are advised to enjoy the scenic beauty of Charmadi Ghat from the safety of their vehicles. Stopping unnecessarily or parking along the roadside, particularly in high-risk areas, can pose a serious safety risk. Given the prevailing weather conditions, visitors are urged to follow these important safety precautions:
- Do not park vehicles along the roadside, especially near hairpin bends, waterfalls or other restricted areas.
- Avoid entering streams and waterfalls, as water levels can rise suddenly following heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the ghat.
- Be aware that mobile network coverage is limited throughout most parts of the ghat. In the event of an emergency, it may not be possible to contact emergency services immediately.
- Carry sufficient food and drinking water, as there are very few shops or other facilities available along the route.
- Avoid travelling at night whenever possible. Dense fog, the risk of landslides, and the movement of wildlife, including wild elephants and leopards, make night travel particularly hazardous.
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