The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has climbed to five after search and rescue teams retrieved two more bodies on Thursday. The operations, aided by favourable weather, are focused on high-probability zones at the Kalladi worksite.

Search and rescue teams in landslide-hit Wayanad retrieved two more bodies from the site on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in the July 7 tragedy to five. The rescue operations, which are currently focused on high-probability zones, were bolstered by favourable weather conditions. Officials confirmed that out of the five persons reported missing after the landslide, two have been accounted for today.

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Rescue Operations Intensify

A Keralam Minister overseeing the operations stated that the teams are currently scouring Zone 1 and Zone 2. "Our rescue operation is going on. Today, the climate is very favourable. Our rescue operation team has found an unidentified body... Now we are searching in zone 1 and zone 2... We are expecting more bodies around the Zone 1 area. We are also conducting operations in zone 2. These two areas are most the probability area. Earlier, we got three dead bodies from that area also," the Minister informed.

Adding to the updates from the site, Keralam Minister T Siddique stated that the search is being carried out on a war footing. He confirmed the retrieval of a second body from a different zone. "The search operation is in full swing. We have retrieved the second body from zone 3. The body has been shifted to the hospital for postmortem. Later, it will be shifted to Kozhikode for embalming. After which, it will be handed over to the family. Out of the five missing persons, two bodies have been recovered till now," Siddique said.

Jharkhand Man Among Victims

Earlier, remains of Anmol Dodrai, a young man from the Khunti district of Jharkhand who lost his life in the landslide, arrived at Ranchi airport, where they were received by grieving family members before being transported to his native village in the Torpa block. Anmol had moved to Kerala five months ago in search of work to support his family. His elder sister, Premlata Dodrai, recounted the devastating news, noting that the family had initially been unaware of the extent of the disaster.

Details of the Landslide

The landslide struck at around 11:15 am on Tuesday within a 200-metre radius of the tunnel construction site at Kalladi in Meppadi Grama Panchayat, burying large portions of the worksite under debris estimated to be 7 to 10 feet deep. (ANI)