Karnataka HORROR! Yoga teacher abducted, assaulted and buried, comes out alive; police arrest culprits

A 34-year-old yoga teacher from Karnataka displayed a remarkable presence of mind and strength after a harrowing abduction attempt left her stripped, molested, and buried alive by her attackers. On October 23, Tamannah (name changed), a yoga instructor, was abducted near Devanahalli and taken to a remote forest area. What followed was an assault that left her for dead, but she managed to escape, defying all odds.

The incident unfolded when Tamannah, who was lured by a man named Satish Reddy under the pretence of rifle-shooting training, was abducted along with three others and a juvenile. The group drove her to Dhanamittenahalli, a secluded area in Shidlaghatta taluk, about 30 kilometres away from the spot of her abduction. Once there, the abductors stripped her, molested her, and attempted to strangle her with a wire.



However, Tamannah's training in yoga and breathing control proved to be her lifeline. As the assailants tightened the wire around her neck, she skillfully held her breath and faked death, hoping for a chance to escape. Believing she was lifeless, the attackers hastily dug a shallow pit, dumped her body inside, and covered it with only a thin layer of earth before fleeing the scene with her belongings.

Against all odds, Tamannah managed to free herself from the pit. She borrowed clothes from nearby villagers and, despite her trauma, walked to a local house to seek help. She then filed a complaint with the Dibburahalli police and was later admitted to a government hospital in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur.

The police launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the crime. Bindu, a 27-year-old woman who had orchestrated the abduction, was arrested along with Satish Reddy (40), Ramana (34), Nagendra Reddy (35), Ravichandran (27), and a juvenile. The crime was reportedly motivated by Bindu's jealousy over her husband Santosh Kumar's relationship with Tamannah. Bindu had enlisted Satish Reddy, the owner of a private detective agency in Bengaluru, to investigate her suspicions.



Satish, who befriended Tamannah under the guise of wanting to learn yoga, had planned the abduction. He invited her to a shooting session, during which he and his accomplices attacked her. After the assault, they attempted to kill her but underestimated her resilience.

In addition to the arrests, a special investigation team was formed by Chikkaballapur SP Kushal Chowkse to track down the perpetrators. The arrested individuals come from various parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

