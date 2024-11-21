Aishwarya Rai's top 5 controversies: Panama Papers to intimate photoshoot with Ranbir Kapoor

Aishwarya Rai was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the 2016 Panama Papers tax leak. This article revisits some of the actress's most shocking controversies.

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning related to the 2016 Panama Papers tax leaks case.

The ED questioned Aishwarya as part of an ongoing investigation into the Panama Papers case, which involves over 500 Indians accused of tax evasion.

This isn't Aishwarya's first controversy. From relationships to career choices, she's frequently made headlines.

Aishwarya and Salman Khan's relationship, which began during the filming of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, ended amidst accusations of abuse and harassment.

Aishwarya's photoshoot for a jewelry brand sparked controversy due to a child holding an umbrella, leading to allegations of child labor. Also Read: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate

A photo of Aishwarya and Ajay Devgn embracing at an event was misconstrued as a kiss, creating unnecessary controversy.

Aishwarya's intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hain Mushkil reportedly upset the Bachchan family, who requested their removal.

A viral image of Aishwarya and Amitabh Bachchan sparked unfounded rumors about a relationship between the actress and her father-in-law.

