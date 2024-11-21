Outstanding DA to be paid in four parts: West Bengal govt's big decision

Starting December, salaries will be disbursed in four installments. This decision by Nabanna has raised concerns among government employees.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 21, 2024

West Bengal government employees have been protesting for a long time demanding dearness allowance at the central rate. Finally, the state government has agreed to increase the allowance.

The central government recently increased the allowance by 3 percent. Now the state government has also increased the dearness allowance like the Centre.

Mamata Banerjee also increased DA by 3 percent, similar to the Centre. This has brought cheer to the state government employees.

Another piece of good news has been given. The state has said that all outstanding DA will be cleared. The outstanding DA will be cleared in four installments. Nabanna has announced this.

State government employees used to get DA at the rate of 50 percent under the Seventh Pay Commission. Now the allowance has increased by another 3 percent. In total, the DA stands at 53 percent. This allowance will be effective from July 2024.

On the other hand, the state government has announced to pay the DA arrears for July, August, September, and October in four installments.

