Priyanka Chopra Jonas' rare childhood photos: A glimpse of her early years

This Bollywood actress, who acted in only one Tamil film, is one of the richest actresses in India. Let's find out who she is in this post.

Priyanka Chopra Childhood Photos

Born in Bihar, actress and Miss World Priyanka Chopra rose to global fame. Here's a collection of her childhood pictures.

Priyanka Chopra's Birthplace

Priyanka Chopra was born on July 18, 1982, to Ashok and Madhu Chopra, who served in the Indian Army. Her father is Punjabi, and her mother is from Bihar. They fell in love and got married.

Priyanka Chopra's Parents

As Priyanka Chopra's parents were army doctors, they were posted in various locations. Therefore, from her childhood, Priyanka had to continue her school and college education in several places like Delhi, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Bareilly.

Miss World Priyanka Chopra

Although Priyanka Chopra is now known as a Bollywood and Hollywood actress, she started her career in Tamil cinema. She acted in the 2002 film 'Thamizhan' starring Thalapathy Vijay. Despite the film's success, she focused entirely on Hindi cinema due to subsequent Bollywood offers.

Priyanka Chopra's Bollywood Films

Priyanka Chopra, who acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others, underwent plastic surgery on her lips and nose. Involved in romantic controversies with some leading actors, Priyanka Chopra rose to become a Hollywood actress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In 2018, she married Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas, who is 10 years younger than her, creating a buzz in the film industry. She also became a mother to a daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra's Daughter

Priyanka Chopra now lives a luxurious life with assets worth around 650 crores, a private jet, two bungalows in the US, and various luxury cars.

