BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments

The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted statewide raids at 25 locations targeting corrupt officials from the Mines, Irrigation, Urban Development, and Excise departments. Key officers under investigation include Krishnaveni, Mahesh, Tippeswamy, and Mohan, with allegations of fund misuse and irregularities being probed.

Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 8:25 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 8:57 AM IST

In a massive crackdown on corruption, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted statewide raids early this morning. The surprise operation targeted four government officials from different departments, unearthing allegations of corruption and misuse of power.

The raids were carried out at 25 locations linked to the officers, exposing their involvement in irregularities. The officials under the scanner include:

Krishnaveni, a senior geologist at the Department of Mines and Earth Sciences.
Mahesh, Managing Director of Cauvery Irrigation Corporation.
Tippeswamy, associated with Urban Development.
Mohan, an official in the Excise Department.

The Lokayukta officials launched the operation at dawn, aiming to catch the suspects off guard and seize evidence. The investigation focuses on discrepancies in departmental transactions, misuse of funds, and other corrupt practices.

Sources reveal that these raids are part of a larger initiative to curb corruption in Karnataka. The Lokayukta has been intensifying its actions against government officials allegedly involved in unethical activities. 

Developing story.

