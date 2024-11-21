'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwara Khandre assured that the five guarantees from the Congress government will continue for three years. At the Rudrabhishek program in Madivaleshwar Temple, he emphasized development, mentioning past achievements and plans for further investment in Bidar’s growth.

Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

Bidar district In-charge Minister Eshwara Khandre has assured that the five guarantees promised by the Congress government will remain in effect for the next three years without interruption. Speaking at the Rudrabhishek program at Madivaleshwar Temple in Diggi village, Kamalnagar taluk, on Tuesday, Khandre made this assurance to the people of Bidar. He emphasized that the Congress government stands firmly by its promises.

"These guarantees will not be stopped for any reason," Khandre said, affirming the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises. He added that the blessings of the people of Bidar, including his son Sagar Khandre, continue to motivate them in their efforts for the district's development.

Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know

Sagar Khandre, the youngest Member of Parliament from Bidar, also addressed the gathering. He expressed his gratitude for the support from the people of Bidar and assured them of his dedication to the district’s progress. "We are ready to work 24 hours a day for the all-round development of Bidar," Sagar Khandre said.

'Will discuss lifting late-night ban on vehicles in Bandipur': Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Reflecting on past achievements, Eshwara Khandre recalled the significant development work done during his tenure as district in-charge minister. "In 2019, I secured 300 crores for the development of Bidar," he mentioned, highlighting the Basaveshwar Experience Mandapam, which was built with those funds. "Next year, we aim to bring in an additional 600 crores and inaugurate new projects for the district," he added.

The Khandre family was warmly welcomed at the Madivaleshwar Temple, with local residents and supporters accompanying them in a procession from the bus stand to the temple, singing devotional bhajans.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards for govt employees, Income Tax payers only vkp

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards only for govt employees and Income Tax payers

SWR announces train cancellations, delays on November 23: Check affected routes vkp

SWR announces train cancellations, delays on November 23: Check affected routes

Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments vkp

Karnataka Lokayukta raids target corrupt officials in Excise, Irrigation departments

Tamil Nadu HORROR Lawyer hacked to death with machete in Hosur court premises over suspected illicit affair vkp

Tamil Nadu HORROR! Man hacks lawyer with machete in Hosur court promises over alleged affair (WATCH)

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus BPL cards says BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

Recent Stories

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday dmn

Sweet! Ajith Kumar surprises wife Shalini with expensive gift on her birthday

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange shk

FBI arrests Florida man accused of plotting bomb attack on New York Stock Exchange

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more gcw

Why third-party insurance is essential for your vehicle? Know benefits, coverage and more

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ anr

When Pranav Mohanlal chose working on a farm in Spain; READ

Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online AJR

Ration card update 2024: Who stays, who goes? Verify your name online

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon