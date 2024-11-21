'Guarantee schemes will continue for the next three years', says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwara Khandre assured that the five guarantees from the Congress government will continue for three years. At the Rudrabhishek program in Madivaleshwar Temple, he emphasized development, mentioning past achievements and plans for further investment in Bidar’s growth.

Bidar district In-charge Minister Eshwara Khandre has assured that the five guarantees promised by the Congress government will remain in effect for the next three years without interruption. Speaking at the Rudrabhishek program at Madivaleshwar Temple in Diggi village, Kamalnagar taluk, on Tuesday, Khandre made this assurance to the people of Bidar. He emphasized that the Congress government stands firmly by its promises.

"These guarantees will not be stopped for any reason," Khandre said, affirming the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises. He added that the blessings of the people of Bidar, including his son Sagar Khandre, continue to motivate them in their efforts for the district's development.



Sagar Khandre, the youngest Member of Parliament from Bidar, also addressed the gathering. He expressed his gratitude for the support from the people of Bidar and assured them of his dedication to the district’s progress. "We are ready to work 24 hours a day for the all-round development of Bidar," Sagar Khandre said.



Reflecting on past achievements, Eshwara Khandre recalled the significant development work done during his tenure as district in-charge minister. "In 2019, I secured 300 crores for the development of Bidar," he mentioned, highlighting the Basaveshwar Experience Mandapam, which was built with those funds. "Next year, we aim to bring in an additional 600 crores and inaugurate new projects for the district," he added.

The Khandre family was warmly welcomed at the Madivaleshwar Temple, with local residents and supporters accompanying them in a procession from the bus stand to the temple, singing devotional bhajans.

