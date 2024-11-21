SWR announces train cancellations, delays on November 23: Check affected routes

The South Western Railway (SWR) announced cancellations of three trains and delays for several others due to safety work at Nidwand Yard, Nelamangala, on November 23-24. Affected services include daily express and MEMU trains. Passengers should check schedules before travelling to avoid inconvenience.

Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the cancellation of three trains and delays for several others due to ongoing safety work at the Nidwand Yard in Nelamangala. The affected services include two daily express trains and one MEMU train. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Cancelled trains on November 23: 

1. Tumkur-Banaswadi MEMU Special (Train No. 06512)  
2. Chikmagalur-Yeshwantpur Daily Express (Train No. 16239)  
3. Yeshwantpur-Chikmagalur Daily Express (Train No. 16240)  

Additionally, the Yeshwantpur-Chikkamagaluru Daily Express (Train No. 16240) will also remain cancelled on November 24.  

Partially cancelled services

- The KSR Bengaluru-Tumkur MEMU Special (Train No. 06571) will not operate between Doddabele and Tumkur.  
- Similarly, the Tumkur-KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special (Train No. 06576) will not run between Tumkur and Doddabele.

Delayed trains:

- SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express (Train No. 17392), departing on November 22, will be delayed by 20 minutes en route.  
- Talaguppa-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, leaving on November 24, will experience a delay of 30 minutes.  
- Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Daily Express (Train No. 17326) will run two hours late on November 24.  
- KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Siddaganga Daily Express (Train No. 12725) will start 30 minutes late from Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru station on November 24.  
- Yesvantpur-Shivamogga Town Intercity Daily Express (Train No. 16579) will leave Yesvantpur 90 minutes behind schedule.

Passengers are urged to verify train schedules before starting their journey to avoid inconvenience. For more updates, travellers can visit the official SWR website or contact railway helpline numbers.

