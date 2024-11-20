Tamil Nadu HORROR! Man hacks lawyer with machete in Hosur court promises over alleged affair (WATCH)

A lawyer, Kannan, was brutally beheaded with a machete by Anand in Hosur court premises over suspected infidelity. The broad daylight attack raised security concerns in the area. Police rushed to the scene, secured evidence, and initiated an investigation into the gruesome murder.

Hosur, Tamil Nadu: In a shocking and brutal incident, a lawyer named Kannan was murdered within the court premises near the Anekal border in Hosur. The horrifying act took place in broad daylight, leaving the local community in shock.

According to reports, Kannan was attacked and killed by Anand, a man who worked as an assistant on the same court premises. The gruesome murder was allegedly triggered by a personal dispute stemming from a suspected illicit relationship between Kannan and Anand's wife.

Anand reportedly used a machete to behead Kannan on the court premises, an act that has shaken the legal fraternity and raised concerns about safety in such sensitive areas. The location of the murder is particularly alarming as it occurred close to both the Hosur police station and the court, areas typically considered secure. The investigation has revealed that Anand had been harbouring anger and resentment after discovering the alleged affair between his wife and Kannan.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning how such a brutal act could occur in a high-security area like the court premises. Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence, including the machete used in the attack.

The video below shows footage of the accused, Anand, slashing lawyer Kannan in broad daylight in Hosur.

NOTE: Viewers' discretion is advised.

