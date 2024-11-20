Tamil Nadu HORROR! Man hacks lawyer with machete in Hosur court promises over alleged affair (WATCH)

A lawyer, Kannan, was brutally beheaded with a machete by Anand in Hosur court premises over suspected infidelity. The broad daylight attack raised security concerns in the area. Police rushed to the scene, secured evidence, and initiated an investigation into the gruesome murder.

Tamil Nadu HORROR Lawyer hacked to death with machete in Hosur court premises over suspected illicit affair vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

Hosur, Tamil Nadu: In a shocking and brutal incident, a lawyer named Kannan was murdered within the court premises near the Anekal border in Hosur. The horrifying act took place in broad daylight, leaving the local community in shock.

According to reports, Kannan was attacked and killed by Anand, a man who worked as an assistant on the same court premises. The gruesome murder was allegedly triggered by a personal dispute stemming from a suspected illicit relationship between Kannan and Anand's wife.

Anand reportedly used a machete to behead Kannan on the court premises, an act that has shaken the legal fraternity and raised concerns about safety in such sensitive areas. The location of the murder is particularly alarming as it occurred close to both the Hosur police station and the court, areas typically considered secure. The investigation has revealed that Anand had been harbouring anger and resentment after discovering the alleged affair between his wife and Kannan.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning how such a brutal act could occur in a high-security area like the court premises. Police have cordoned off the area and are collecting evidence, including the machete used in the attack. 

The video below shows footage of the accused, Anand, slashing lawyer Kannan in broad daylight in Hosur.

NOTE: Viewers' discretion is advised.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus BPL cards says BJP MLA Yatnal vkp

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

We wont allow India to become a Hindu nation says Karnataka CM son Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

'We won't allow India to become a Hindu nation', says Karnataka CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028 vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence anr

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence

Recent Stories

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here ATG

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! 26 year old Teacher neck slashed by man on school campus for rejecting marriage proposal in Thanjavur anr

Tamil Nadu SHOCKER! 26-year-old teacher's neck slashed by man on school campus for rejecting marriage proposal

Nayanthara Prabhu Deva Breakup: Actress once revealed REAL reason; read RBA

Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva Breakup: Actress once revealed REAL reason; check details

Rs 100, Rs 500 notes in air! UP family showers Rs 20 lakh cash at wedding procession; video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Rs 100, Rs 500 notes in air! UP family showers Rs 20 lakh cash at wedding procession; video goes viral (WATCH)

Did you know, Shah Rukh Khan attended Shalini Passi's marriage? Read on their Delhi connection ATG

Did you know, Shah Rukh Khan attended Shalini Passi's marriage? Read on their Delhi connection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon