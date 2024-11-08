BJP MLA Yatnal alleges, 'Big plan to turn India into Pakistan by 2047' amid Waqf property dispute

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal claimed a 'hidden conspiracy' within Waqf regulations aims to divide Hindus and transform India into Pakistan by 2047. He accused Congress leaders, including Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan and CM Siddaramaiah, of enabling these changes through Waqf property expansion.

BJP MLA Yatnal alleges Big plan to turn India into Pakistan by 2047 amid Waqf property dispute vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

In a strong statement amid an ongoing protest against the Waqf Act, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal alleged a "hidden conspiracy" to convert India into Pakistan by 2047. On the fourth day of the demonstrations, Yatnal claimed that Waqf regulations were being used to create divisions among Hindus. “They are dividing us by caste," he said. "But Hindus must stay united. No divisions should exist within us.”

Yatnal, who represents Vijayapura, criticized Congress Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan, accusing him of supporting policies that he claimed would lead to a communal imbalance. "Thirty Congress MLAs have spoken out against Zameer Ahmad Khan," he said, indicating a rift within the ruling party.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah orders to withdraw Waqf notices issued to farmers immediately

Drawing an analogy from ancient Indian practices, Yatnal compared the Waqf Board's alleged actions to the "Ashwamedha Yagna," where kings sent out horses to assert dominance over territories. "In earlier times, kings would let loose their horses before battle. If someone tied the horse, it meant war. Today, the Congress is allowing Zameer Ahmad Khan to 'go forth' politically to places like Bidar and Kalaburagi, seizing Waqf properties," he claimed. “But in Vijayapura, we won’t let this happen—we’re holding our ground,” he asserted.

Yatnal expressed his concerns about the expansion of Waqf-owned lands. He alleged that Waqf holdings in India have surged from 3,500 acres during Independence to 9.5 lakh acres in 2019. "How did this happen? In Pakistan, Hindu shrines are desecrated, and a similar agenda is unfolding here,” he claimed, questioning the rapid increase in Waqf holdings.

He further alleged that Congress leaders were aiming to register all kinds of properties, including temples and farmers’ lands, under Waqf ownership. "The state government, under Congress leadership, is pushing for this before the Central Act on Waqf is amended," Yatnal charged, claiming this was being done through official documents, or 'pahani.'

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Yatnal also launched a personal attack against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of neglecting Hindu traditions. “Siddaramaiah once said that he would like to be born as a Muslim in his next life. Today, he is transferring all properties into his name, showing no reverence to Hindu customs,” Yatnal alleged. He also criticized the Chief Minister for avoiding temples in the past, only to change his approach for political gains.

Citing a recent visit to a temple in Daberi Taluk, Yatnal claimed that Siddaramaiah chose not to enter the sanctum sanctorum. "This shows his lack of devotion,” Yatnal asserted.

