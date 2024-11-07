Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor, released on bail

A Sikkim-based couple in MSR Nagar, Bengaluru, were arrested for growing a cannabis plant as part of their home décor. After an investigation revealed it was for ornamental purposes, they were released on bail with a warning. The plant was disposed of before the police arrived.

Bengaluru couple arrested for growing cannabis as home decor released on bail vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 2:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

A couple from Sikkim, who runs a fast food hotel in MSR Nagar, were arrested by Sadashivnagar Police after it was discovered that they had been growing a cannabis plant as part of their home décor. The plant, which weighed 54 grams, was confiscated by the authorities. However, the couple was later released on bail after an investigation revealed they had grown the cannabis plant as an ornamental piece, not for personal consumption.

The couple, identified as Urmila Kumari and Sagar Gurung, had posted a video on Instagram a few days ago, standing on their balcony surrounded by several plants. It was during this video that viewers spotted what appeared to be a ganja plant. Local youth who noticed the plant reported the incident to the police, prompting a visit to their residence.

Bengaluru police discover cannabis plants grown in Yelahanka cemetery, probe intensifies

Upon inspection, the police found that the couple had already uprooted the cannabis plant from the flower pot and disposed of it before they arrived. The authorities explained that the couple, who reside on the first floor of their fast food hotel, had been cultivating 20 different types of flower plants on their balcony, with the cannabis plant included among them.

Love marijuana? You can now legally smoke, grow it in THIS country

While the couple does not have a history of drug use, the investigation revealed that they had been growing the cannabis plant illegally as part of their ornamental plant collection. The police clarified that there was no indication of the couple being cannabis users. 

Following the investigation, the couple was released on bail with a stern warning not to engage in such cultivation in the future. Authorities also confirmed that the cannabis plant was found in the trash during their inspection, having been discarded by Urmila when she learned of the police's arrival from her sister, who lives on the lower floor of the hotel.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Skydeck to be transferred to Kanakapura road airport in Ramanagara read more vkp

Bengaluru’s Skydeck to be relocated to Kanakapura road? Read on

Karnataka Man jumps into Tungabhadra river with 3 children over debt issues 4 bodies recovered vkp

Karnataka: Man jumps into Tungabhadra river with 3 children over debt issues; 4 bodies recovered

Bengaluru BBMP restricts JC Road traffic for white topping alternative routes advised vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP restricts JC Road traffic for white-topping; alternative routes advised

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project vkp

Karnataka govt seeks Rs 27,000 crore from PSU to fund Bengaluru's Peripheral Ring Road project

Former PM HD Deve Gowda calls CP Yogeshwar Converted Congress gentleman ahead of by elections Karnataka vkp

Former PM HD Deve Gowda slams CP Yogeshwar as 'Converted Congress gentleman' in Channapatna campaign

Recent Stories

Health Benefits of Eating 3 Dates Every Day anr

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Rice Water Benefits and Uses anr

6 amazing benefits of Rice Water

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file FIR AJR

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE dmn

'Thug Life' release date announced on Kamal Haasan's 70th birthday; WATCH gripping teaser HERE

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon