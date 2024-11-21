Increase car mileage in winters: Tips for car and bike

Why does mileage drop in winter? Low temperatures, thicker engine oil, and tire pressure changes all contribute. Learn how to mitigate these effects and maintain optimal fuel efficiency during the colder months.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

Car and Bike Mileage

Winter often presents a challenging time for drivers and riders, with one of the most noticeable issues being a decrease in fuel efficiency. Cold weather affects both cars and bikes, leading to reduced mileage due to changes in engine performance, tire pressure, and several other factors. Understanding why this happens is the first step towards addressing it. This guide explores the reasons behind lower mileage in winter and provides practical tips for keeping your vehicle running efficiently.

article_image2

Engine Warm-up Time: In winter, your car or bike's engine takes longer to reach its optimal operating temperature. A cold engine burns fuel less efficiently, leading to higher fuel consumption during warm-ups. Denser Air and Increased Drag: Cold air is denser, which increases aerodynamic drag on your vehicle. This drag forces your engine to work harder, consuming more fuel in the process. Tire Pressure Decreases: Cold weather causes tire pressure to drop, increasing rolling resistance. Lower tire pressure makes your vehicle less efficient, further impacting mileage.

article_image3

Cars and Winter Mileage

Fuel Combustion Efficiency: Petrol and diesel do not vaporize as efficiently in cold weather, especially during startup. This leads to incomplete combustion, resulting in wasted fuel.

article_image4

How to Improve Mileage in Winter? Reduce Engine Idling: Avoid long warm-up periods. Modern vehicles are designed to operate efficiently with a 30-second warm-up before driving slowly. Maintain Tire Pressure: Regularly check and maintain your tire pressure according to the manufacturer's recommendations. Properly inflated tires reduce rolling resistance and improve fuel efficiency.

article_image5

Perform Regular Maintenance: Ensure your engine, air filters, and spark plugs are in good condition. A well-maintained vehicle runs more efficiently and consumes less fuel. Use the Right Oil: Switch to the recommended winter-grade oil for your vehicle. It flows better in cold temperatures, reducing engine stress and improving mileage. While winter weather can decrease your car or bike's mileage, a combination of good driving habits and vehicle maintenance will mitigate its effects. By taking steps like maintaining correct tire pressure, minimizing idling, and driving more efficiently, you can ensure better fuel economy even during the colder months. With these tips, you'll not only save fuel but also reduce wear and tear on your vehicle and protect the environment.

