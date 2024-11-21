Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards only for govt employees and Income Tax payers

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has directed Food Department officials not to cancel BPL cards except for government employees and income tax payers. He set clear criteria for BPL card cancellation, ensuring only eligible families lose their cards. Unauthorized cancellations will lead to disciplinary action.

Karnataka CM orders cancellation of BPL cards for govt employees, Income Tax payers only
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued strict directives to the Food Department officials, stating that no Below Poverty Line (BPL) ration cards should be cancelled except for government employees and income taxpayers.

This decision comes after the state government's ongoing campaign to identify and remove ineligible BPL cardholders sparked strong public backlash. The opposition BJP also launched several attacks on the campaign, further intensifying the controversy.

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

The Chief Minister clarified that BPL cards issued to government employees and income taxpayers should be converted to Above Poverty Line (APL) cards. A statement from the Chief Minister’s office noted that the cancellation of any other ration cards should not take place, and if any such actions have already been made, those cards should be immediately returned to the affected families.

Siddaramaiah also warned the Food Department officials that any unauthorized cancellation of BPL cards would lead to disciplinary action. He made it clear that only those who meet specific criteria, like government employees and income taxpayers, should lose their BPL status.

Criteria for BPL card cancellation

The Chief Minister has set clear guidelines for cancelling BPL cards, which will include families who own more than 7.5 acres of agricultural land, those who own vehicles with an engine capacity above 100 cc (except vehicles used for livelihood), and individuals who are contractors, APMC traders, or commission agents. Additionally, those who pay electricity bills of Rs. 450 or more per month will also lose their BPL cards.

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

If the Chief Minister’s latest directive is followed, those who previously had their BPL cards cancelled under the earlier campaign but do not meet these conditions are expected to have their cards reinstated.

This move is aimed at ensuring that only those truly in need continue to benefit from government support while addressing the concerns raised by the public and political opponents.

