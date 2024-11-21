India’s slowest train: The historic Howrah-Amritsar Mail and its 37-hour journey

India's fastest train is the Vande Bharat Express. But do you know which is the slowest train? This train stops at a whopping 111 stations. Let's find out more about this train.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 21, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 21, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

You must have traveled by train many times. But if you board this train, you won't be able to help but wonder why you boarded it. Not only does it travel at a very slow speed, but it also stops at every station it sees. That's why it is recorded as one of the slowest trains in India. The name of that train is 'Howrah - Amritsar' Mail. It's an express train by name, but the entire journey is stop-and-go, which can be frustrating for passengers.

article_image2

This express train travels from Howrah in West Bengal to Amritsar in Punjab. It travels through West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to Punjab. This train travels a distance of 1,911 km from Howrah to Amritsar. It takes 37 hours and 25 minutes to reach its destination.

article_image3

The Howrah - Amritsar Mail is recognized as one of the oldest mail trains on the Indian Railway network. British officials started this train on January 1, 1884, to meet the public and military needs of the Lahore Junction in the Punjab region before the partition of India.

article_image4

The Howrah - Amritsar Mail travels a distance of 1,911 km. Its average speed is only 51 km/h. That's why it covers the distance in 37 hours and 25 minutes. On the return journey, the Amritsar - Howrah Mail covers the same distance at an average speed of 52 km/h in less than 37 hours and 05 minutes. It departs from Howrah station at 7.15 pm and reaches Amritsar at 8.45 am on the third day. It departs from Amritsar at 6.25 pm the same day and reaches Howrah at 7.30 am on the third day.

article_image5

The ticket prices for this train are approximately Rs.695 for sleeper class, Rs.1870 for third AC, and Rs.2755 for second AC. For first-class AC, you will have to pay almost Rs.4,835. Traveling on this train is a test of fire for passengers as it stops at 111 railway stations. This train is not at all suitable for those who want to reach their destination quickly. But those who want to enjoy a leisurely train journey can travel while enjoying the nature of four states.

