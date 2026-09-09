Bengaluru Metro passengers will get better last-mile connectivity with 200 new BMTC AC mini electric buses. The buses will serve residential areas within a 5-km radius of metro stations, making travel to and from stations easier.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is set to strengthen last-mile connectivity for Namma Metro commuters with the introduction of 200 new air-conditioned mini electric buses. The initiative aims to address the challenges faced by commuters travelling between metro stations and residential neighbourhoods, particularly those located along narrow inner roads that are not easily accessible to regular BMTC buses.

The new buses are being introduced under the central government’s PM E-DRIVE scheme, through which BMTC is expected to receive a total of 4,500 electric buses in phases. Of these, 200 AC mini electric buses will be specifically deployed for Metro Feeder services, providing commuters with a convenient and sustainable option for travelling to and from metro stations.

Connecting Residential Areas Within A 5-Km Radius

Regular BMTC buses are often unable to enter narrow inner roads in several residential layouts. The new mini electric buses are designed to address this gap by operating within a 5-km radius of metro stations.

The feeder buses will connect residential neighbourhoods and inner lanes with nearby metro stations, making it easier for commuters to access the Namma Metro network. This is expected to improve connectivity for people living in areas that are not directly served by regular bus routes.

Reducing Dependence On Private Vehicles

At present, many commuters rely on autorickshaws or private vehicles to travel between their homes and nearby metro stations. The introduction of AC mini electric buses is expected to provide a more affordable, comfortable and convenient alternative for daily commuters.

BMTC officials expect the expanded feeder service to encourage more people to use public transport for their first- and last-mile journeys. The move could also help reduce dependence on private vehicles, contributing to lower traffic congestion and air pollution in Bengaluru.