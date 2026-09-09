Bengaluru’s PRR-2 project will require the acquisition of 1,427 acres of land for a 52-km, 10-lane road. The proposed acquisition is expected to affect around 1,126 landowners across 30 villages, with farmers opposing the plan over compensation.

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is reportedly preparing to acquire 1,427 acres of land for the second phase of the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR-2), a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity around Bengaluru. The proposed 52-km, 10-lane road is expected to link key highways leading towards Hosur, Mysuru and Tumakuru, while also providing improved connectivity to the proposed Bidadi Town.

The BDA has already completed a 10-km stretch between Magadi Road and Mysuru Road, while a final notification has recently been issued for the remaining 42 km. The second phase is estimated to cost around ₹3,500 crore and is expected to strengthen road connectivity across several parts of Bengaluru and its outskirts.

The proposed acquisition of 1,427 acres is expected to affect around 1,126 landowners. A total of 30 villages, including Attibele, Jigani, Begur, Uttarhalli, Kengeri and Dasanapura, fall within the project area. The BDA will also require additional land to construct cloverleaf interchanges at junctions along the Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kanakapura and Hosur road sections.

A Project Two Decades In The Making

The PRR-2 project is not new and has been in the works for nearly two decades. It was first approved in 2004, while a preliminary notification for land acquisition was issued in December 2005.

However, the project remained stalled for several years, with affected landowners approaching the courts over the proposed acquisition. The initial notifications were subsequently cancelled, bringing the project to a standstill.

The BDA is now seeking to revive the project and move ahead with the required land acquisition and construction process.

Local Farmers Oppose The Plan

The proposed land acquisition has faced opposition from local farmers. T Yashvantha, state general secretary of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, has warned of strong protests if the BDA does not provide compensation based on current market values.

Yashvantha said farmers would strongly oppose the acquisition if the compensation does not reflect present-day land prices, particularly given that nearly two decades have passed since the first notification was issued.

The government is now seeking approval to adopt a compensation model similar to the one proposed for the Bengaluru Business Corridor project, with certain modifications.

Several Major Projects Planned Around Bengaluru

The PRR-2 land acquisition is among several major infrastructure and development projects planned in and around Bengaluru. Other proposed projects include the 71-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, SWIFT City in Sarjapur, KWIN City in Doddaballapur and the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

These projects are expected to significantly expand road connectivity and support infrastructure development across Bengaluru and its surrounding regions.