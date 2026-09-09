Karnataka's new Aerospace Policy for 2026-2031 aims to attract Rs 60,000 crore investment and create 60,000 jobs. The government also launched the 'Shramika Nivasa' housing scheme and the 'Udyoga Nidhi' employment generation programme.

Karnataka's New Aerospace Policy

Unveiling the framework for the upcoming Karnataka Aerospace Policy for 2026 to 2031, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the state government aims to establish Karnataka as a premier global hub in the advanced manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara stated that the policy aims to attract investments worth Rs 60,000 crore in a phased manner and generate 60,000 jobs over five years.

To balance regional growth, the policy has categorised regions into specific 'Focus Areas' and 'Zones' to deliver structured financial assistance and incentives: for Zone 1, 30 per cent capital subsidy; for Zone 2, 27.5 per cent capital subsidy; and for the non-focus areas, a revised subsidy of up to 35 per cent, up from provisions in the 2022–27 policy. The state also highlighted strategic private-public tie-ups, pointing out that similar subsidy benefits will be extended to firms entering manufacturing and component production, citing Tata's partnership to manufacture aircraft components with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Affordable Housing and Industrial Support

Separately, as part of initiatives marking the completion of the government's 100-day milestone, the state also announced the 'Shramika Nivasa' scheme to provide affordable housing for industrial labourers close to their workplaces. Under the initiative, big companies will be encouraged to construct 10,000 houses for factory workers under prescribed state guidelines. The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will facilitate the land requirements on a subsidised basis, with the state government extending financial and policy support across all industrial sectors.

'Udyoga Nidhi' Employment Drive

In another major employment generation drive, the Karnataka government also rolled out the 'Udyoga Nidhi' programme with a budgetary allocation of Rs 300 crore. The scheme focuses on driving employment across 10 identified districts: Yadgir, Bidar, Koppal, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Vijayanagara, Haveri, and Gadag. Under the programme, financial incentives of up to Rs 2,500 will be provided per generated job for a period of two years, with the government offering Rs 2,000 per employee subject to mandatory Provident Fund (PF) contributions by employers.

Higher Education Reforms: Student Union Elections

Meanwhile, in a significant reform in higher education, the state government has approved the conduct of student union elections across universities to develop leadership, responsibility and democratic values among students.

Detailing the election framework, Parameshwara stated that student representative bodies will comprise a President, two Vice-Presidents (with one seat reserved for a woman), a General Secretary, and a Joint Secretary (reserved for a woman).

Clarifying that there will be no caste-based reservation to prevent social discrimination, he stated that participating in elections will remain non-mandatory for universities. The Deputy Chief Minister, along with Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, had prepared and submitted the detailed study report on the matter. The government has also made it clear that political parties and external political organisations will be strictly prohibited from participating or interfering in university campus elections.