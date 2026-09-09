Bengaluru is the only Indian city to feature in Time Out’s 2026 list of the world’s best nightlife cities, ranking 17th globally. The city scored highly for its nightlife community and quality, highlighting its growing night culture.

Bengaluru has emerged as one of the world’s top destinations for nightlife, securing the 17th spot in Time Out’s 2026 global ranking of the best cities for nightlife. The city’s strong nightlife culture, sense of community and growing range of entertainment options have helped it secure a place among the world’s leading nightlife destinations.

The ranking was based on feedback from more than 24,000 locals across 150 cities worldwide. Bengaluru was also the only Indian city to feature in the global top 20, placing it ahead of major Indian metros such as Mumbai and New Delhi.

Key Highlights Of The Survey

Bangkok Takes The Top Spot: Bangkok topped the global ranking for nightlife. Other cities featured among the leading destinations included Berlin, New York City, Melbourne, São Paulo, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro and Manila.

How Bengaluru Scored: Bengaluru scored 82% for its sense of community in the nightlife scene and 71% for quality. However, the city received a comparatively lower score of 54% for affordability.

Popular Nightlife Attractions: Around 55% of Bengaluru residents surveyed said they enjoy the city’s street life at night, while 50% identified casual bars as their preferred nightlife option.

New Hotspots And Cultural Shifts

While established nightlife hubs such as Indiranagar, M.G. Road and Koramangala continue to attract crowds, Bengaluru’s nightlife culture is expanding to newer areas, including Halasuru, Rajajinagar and Whitefield.

New venues such as Bar Dabbal, Dolly & Gala, Bar Cameo and The Middle Room are drawing visitors with cocktails, jazz and live music. The city’s nightlife scene has also received a boost from the growing popularity of craft microbreweries and late-night food joints.

Industry Seeks Longer Operating Hours

Ananth Narayan, head of the Bengaluru chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and founder of JustBLR, said the ranking highlights the strength of Bengaluru’s nightlife culture.

He also urged the government to introduce measures that could further support the city’s nighttime economy. His suggestions include allowing businesses to operate 24 hours, permitting liquor service until 2:30 am, promoting late-night food stalls and introducing a single-window clearance system to simplify approvals for businesses in the sector.

The demands come amid Bengaluru’s growing reputation as a major nightlife destination, with the city’s entertainment and hospitality sectors continuing to evolve across established and emerging neighbourhoods.