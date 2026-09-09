Two PUC students who went missing from Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura were traced after eight months following a CID investigation. The girls were found in Karnataka, with one reportedly pregnant. The case came to light after a new SIM card was issued.

The disappearance of two college students from Bengaluru’s Vidyaranyapura in January had left their families and the police searching for answers for months. The two PUC students, Tejaswini, a first-year student, and Tanishka, a second-year student, had reportedly gone missing without leaving any clear clues about their whereabouts. With their mobile phones switched off and no contact with friends or family, tracing them proved difficult for the police.

The police department subsequently formed a 10-member special team to trace the girls. The team conducted searches across more than 100 locations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kashi, Kerala, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru. However, there was initially no trace of the two students. They were reportedly not using their phones or ATM cards and had not contacted anyone known to them, further complicating the investigation.

A clue later indicated that the girls had travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar. However, by the time the police reached the location, the girls had already left. Investigators also searched several places they were known to frequent based on information provided by their families, but these efforts did not immediately yield any results.

Parents Approached The High Court

After the local police failed to trace the girls, their parents approached the High Court seeking intervention. Following the court’s direction, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) took over the investigation and eventually succeeded in locating the two students.

The initial investigation had established that the girls had travelled to Male Mahadeshwara Hills. During their stay, a woman reportedly took a selfie with them while they were playing with her child. The girls later left the location. It was reportedly during their time at the hills that they met a young man from Kanakapura.

The Girls Gave A False Account

According to the investigation, Tanishka, who was reportedly under pressure due to family circumstances, told the young man that she and Tejaswini were sisters and orphans.

The man reportedly believed their account and took both girls with him. He later married Tanishka, while Tejaswini stayed with them and was reportedly treated as his sister.

The investigation eventually gained a crucial breakthrough when Tanishka used her original Aadhaar card to obtain a new SIM card. The CID was reportedly monitoring the Aadhaar details of the missing girls, following which the telecom service provider alerted the authorities.

Using the Aadhaar information and network location data, the CID team was able to trace the girls’ whereabouts. Officials subsequently located both students and brought them into custody.

In a further development, Tanishka is reportedly pregnant. The CID is expected to produce both girls before the High Court today as the investigation continues.