Ganesha idol prices in Karnataka are expected to rise by 15 to 25 per cent this Ganesh Chaturthi, with prices in Bengaluru potentially increasing by up to 30 per cent. Idol makers cite higher raw material, labour and transportation costs.

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are expected to be more expensive for both the public and Ganeshotsav mandals, with the prices of Gauri-Ganesha idols likely to rise by 15 to 25 per cent across Karnataka. Idol makers and festival committee members attribute the increase to rising raw material costs, higher labour charges and increased transportation expenses. The price rise is expected to affect major cities, including Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Bengaluru, as preparations for the festival gather pace.

Raw Material And Transport Costs Drive Price Rise

Pradeep Torgal, an idol maker from Hubballi, said idol prices usually increase by around 5 per cent every year. However, this year, the sharp rise in the cost of paint, bamboo, clay and other raw materials, along with higher labour and transportation expenses, has pushed production costs up significantly.

"Normally, we see a 5 per cent price increase every year. But this time, the cost of everything from paint and bamboo to clay has gone up significantly. On top of that, transport and labour costs have also increased. We have no choice but to increase idol prices by 10 to 15 per cent," he said.

Hubballi and Belagavi are known for their grand public Ganeshotsav celebrations, with large Ganpati idols installed across the cities. Skilled artisans from states such as West Bengal travel to Karnataka months ahead of the festival to make these elaborate idols.

Appu Pal, an artisan from West Bengal who travels to Hubballi every year, said raw material and labour costs had increased considerably this year.

"Raw material costs have increased by 10 to 30 per cent. Labourers are also asking for more money. We make huge 21-foot idols as well as smaller ones. We have already spoken to the Ganeshotsav mandals about the revised prices, and they have agreed," he said.

Paint And Clay Prices Soar

Sunil, a third-generation idol maker from Mysuru, said the cost of raw materials had increased by around 20 per cent this year.

He said the price of gold-coloured powder had risen from ₹1,900 to ₹2,300 per kg, while a tractor-load of clay that earlier cost ₹5,500 now costs ₹6,500. Paint prices have also increased by ₹20 to ₹30 per litre.

The rising input costs have made it difficult for idol makers to keep prices unchanged, with the additional expenses eventually being passed on to customers.

Bengaluru Sees Steeper Price Rise

In Bengaluru, the increase in idol prices is expected to be even sharper, with prices likely to rise by up to 30 per cent. Ganeshotsav mandals have already informed their respective committees about the expected increase.

The Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi is also expected to hold a meeting with stakeholders soon to discuss the price rise and other arrangements ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.