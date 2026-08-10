Pune's Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal unveiled its 'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham' theme for its 135th Ganeshotsav. The theme highlights parental reverence and will be celebrated traditionally, with a DJ-free festival.

'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham' Theme for Pune Ganeshotsav

The historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal in Pune unveiled the theme 'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham' for this year's Ganeshotsav, coinciding with Kranti Din, while traditionally performing the Vasa Pujan ceremony for the festival mandap. The Vasa Pujan was performed on Sunday by Pune Police Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-1, Krushikesh Rawale, Ashokbhai Shah of Ashok Electricals, and festival chief and trustee Punit Balan.

Historical Significance and Revolutionary Roots

The Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati is regarded as an important part of Pune's historic public Ganeshotsav tradition. Bhausaheb Rangari played a significant role in taking Ganeshotsav beyond a religious celebration and connecting it with social awareness and national consciousness. The Ganpati also remained a centre of faith and inspiration for revolutionaries during the freedom struggle.

Theme Highlights Parental Reverence

The theme 'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham' has been conceptualised around the divine abode of Lord Ganesha, the son of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, and the Indian cultural values of 'Matrudevo Bhava, Pitrudevo Bhava', emphasising reverence and gratitude towards parents. Through the elaborate decoration, the organisers aim to highlight the importance of parents, gratitude towards them and the traditional Indian practice of honouring one's mother and father.

Commitment to a Traditional and Disciplined Celebration

"This year, the Vasa Pujan and unveiling of the decoration of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati, known as the Ganpati of the revolutionaries, was held on Kranti Din. We will present the fictional theme 'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham'. This year's festival will be celebrated while preserving its religious sanctity, purity and traditions," said Punit Balan, festival chief and trustee. "Like last year, we will also celebrate a DJ-free Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi this year," he added.

Krushikesh Rawale said he was honoured to perform the Vasa Pujan for the 135th Ganeshotsav mandap of the historic Ganpati mandal. "I am extremely happy to have been given the honour of performing the Vasa Pujan for the 135th Ganeshotsav mandap of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati. I had witnessed the festival organised by the mandal last year as well. After seeing the enthusiasm of the volunteers and the discipline maintained during the immersion procession, I understood why Pune's Ganeshotsav is considered unique," Rawale said. He thanked the trust for conferring the honour on him.

The 135th Ganeshotsav at the historic mandal will also feature various religious and cultural programmes. The 'Shree Ganesh Swarnadham' decoration is expected to be a major attraction for devotees, bringing together the mandal's historical legacy, religious traditions and a message centred on the importance of parents. The Vasa Pujan and theme unveiling ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, office-bearers and volunteers of the mandal. The atmosphere turned festive with the beats of dhol-tasha and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

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