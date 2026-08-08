The Greater Bengaluru Authority has issued Ganesh Chaturthi guidelines banning the manufacture, sale, storage and immersion of Plaster of Paris idols and Ganesha idols painted with chemical colours containing heavy metals. Violators will face action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching on September 14, Bengaluru is preparing for the annual festivities, with idol makers already busy fulfilling orders across the city. Ahead of the celebrations, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued guidelines aimed at reducing pollution and protecting the city’s water bodies. Under the new rules, only eco-friendly Ganesha idols will be permitted, while the manufacture, storage, sale and immersion of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP) or chemical substances have been prohibited.

The guidelines specifically prohibit PoP idols and those painted with chemical colours containing heavy metals. The GBA has made it clear that producing, storing or selling such idols within its jurisdiction will not be permitted. The immersion of PoP idols in lakes, wells or any other water bodies is also strictly prohibited.

Action Under 1986 Act For Violators

Those found violating the guidelines will face legal action under the Environment Protection Act, 1986. The GBA has introduced these measures to prevent the contamination of water bodies during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The restrictions are part of a broader effort to protect water sources from pollution caused by the immersion of idols. The ban on PoP idols and those decorated with chemical paints containing heavy metals applies across Karnataka.

Why Has GBA Banned PoP Idols?

The GBA order highlighted the environmental concerns associated with the large-scale immersion of Ganesha idols during the festival. Every year, thousands of idols are immersed in lakes, wells and other water bodies across Bengaluru.

Many of these idols are made from artificial materials or decorated with paints containing heavy metals. When immersed, these substances can contaminate water and soil and pose risks to aquatic ecosystems.

The authority stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility and called for greater public awareness and compliance with the guidelines during the festival.