A Bengaluru woman’s resignation over persistent workplace cigarette smoke has gone viral. Janhavi Chavada shared her resignation on X, citing an inability to tolerate smoke in the pantry and lobby. Her post sparked a widespread online debate about the health risks of second-hand smoke in offices and employer responsibility.

A Bengaluru-based woman’s decision to resign from her job because of persistent cigarette smoke at her workplace has sparked a lively discussion online. Janhavi Chavada shared a screenshot of her resignation email on X, explaining why she decided to leave her position. Her post has since gone viral, crossing 5.6 million views.

“Resigned from my job yesterday,” Janhavi wrote in the caption accompanying the screenshot. In the resignation email, she formally stated, “Please accept this email as formal notification that I am resigning from my position. My last day with the company will be - August 25, 2026.”

However, it was her explanation for leaving that caught widespread attention. Janhavi wrote, “I can't stand any cigarette smell. I tried to adjust as much as I could but couldn't. I'm not the one who needs to change anyway.”

Check the viral post here:

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Why did she quit her Bengaluru job?

The resignation prompted people on X to ask where the smoking was happening inside the workplace. Responding to one such question, Janhavi said employees smoked in the “pantry room” and dining area. She claimed that some smokers would subsequently sit beside her, while cigarette smoke would spread through the lobby where she worked.

She also said she had attempted to deal with the situation by wearing a mask, but that did not solve the problem. Eventually, she decided that leaving the workplace was preferable to continuing to tolerate the cigarette smoke.

Viral post sparks debate over second-hand smoke

The Bengaluru woman’s experience resonated with social media users who said they had faced similar problems involving cigarette smoke at work. One person recalled encountering the same issue but said their manager listened to the complaint and intervened, ultimately resolving the situation.

Several others focused on the potential health concerns linked to passive smoking and supported Janhavi’s decision to prioritise her wellbeing. Another X user described her decision as brave, pointing out that many women continue working through difficult circumstances until conditions become unbearable.

The viral resignation has consequently turned a personal workplace decision into a broader online conversation about smoking in shared office spaces, employee comfort and how employers respond when workers raise concerns about second-hand smoke.