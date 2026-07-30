A rat dragged away diamond-studded gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a Tumakuru jewellery store. CCTV footage caught the rodent in action.

A rat turned into an unlikely "jewellery thief" after it allegedly dragged away diamond-studded gold ornaments worth around Rs 10 lakh from a store in Karnataka's Tumakuru. A video of the bizarre incident, caught on CCTV, has gone viral on social media.

Employees Puzzled by Missing Jewellery

The employees of the jewellery store were left puzzled after several diamond-studded gold ornaments went missing without any signs of forced entry. Suspecting something unusual, they checked the store's CCTV footage before filing a police complaint.

The footage showed the rat dragging away the jewellery one piece at a time. Following its trail, the staff traced the rodent to its burrow and dug it up in an attempt to recover the missing ornaments. Their search proved successful.

All the missing jewellery, including 10 diamond-studded gold rings and three necklaces, was recovered from inside the burrow. The incident has drawn attention for its unusual nature, with social media users expressing amusement at the antics. While rats are known to hoard shiny objects, this is one of the more notable cases involving high-value items.