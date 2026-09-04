Bengaluru witnessed a striking 22-degree sun halo around noon, with a bright ring appearing around the sun. The optical phenomenon occurs when sunlight passes through ice crystals in high-altitude clouds, creating the colourful halo visible in the sky.

The sky over Bengaluru put on a spectacular display around noon today, as a rare and striking natural phenomenon caught the attention of residents across the city. A bright, rainbow-like ring appeared around the sun, prompting many Bengalureans to step outside, capture photographs and videos on their mobile phones, and share the unusual sight on social media. The phenomenon, known as a 22-degree sun halo, created a striking circle around the sun.

What Is A 22-Degree Sun Halo? Here’s The Science

According to scientists, the phenomenon is not a miracle but a natural optical effect that occurs under specific atmospheric conditions.

Ice Crystals: High in the atmosphere, at altitudes of around 20,000 feet, temperatures can be extremely low. Thin, high-altitude clouds known as cirrostratus clouds contain millions of tiny, six-sided ice crystals.

Light Bending Through Ice Crystals: When sunlight passes through these ice crystals, it is refracted, or bent, at an angle of approximately 22 degrees.

How The Ring Forms: This refraction creates the bright, circular ring visible around the sun. The inner edge of the halo can appear reddish, while the outer edge may have a bluish or whitish appearance.

Photographs of the phenomenon may also show white lines across the sky left by aircraft. These are known as contrails, or condensation trails, and form when water vapour in aircraft exhaust freezes into ice crystals in cold upper-air conditions.

What Does The Sun Halo Mean For Bengaluru’s ,Weather,?

A sun halo can occur ahead of changes in weather, particularly when high-altitude cirrostratus clouds move into an area. However, the phenomenon itself does not necessarily mean that rain is certain or imminent.

Possibility Of Rain And Thunderstorms: Cirrostratus clouds can form ahead of approaching weather systems and are sometimes associated with changing weather conditions. If atmospheric moisture levels are high and a weather system is approaching, Bengaluru could experience increased cloud cover and thunderstorms.

Possible Temperature Change: Increased cloud cover can reduce the amount of direct sunlight reaching the ground, potentially resulting in a slight reduction in daytime temperatures. Residents could also experience cooler conditions, particularly later in the day.

Safety Precautions While Viewing A Sun Halo

Although the halo is a spectacular sight, people should avoid looking directly at the sun with their naked eyes. Prolonged exposure to intense sunlight can damage the retina.

It is safer to view the phenomenon indirectly or from a shaded location. Sunglasses can also help reduce glare, although they should not be used as a reason to stare directly at the sun.

The striking halo over Bengaluru offered residents a rare and beautiful spectacle, while also highlighting the fascinating optical phenomena that can occur in the atmosphere. While a sun halo can accompany changing weather conditions, residents should rely on official weather forecasts for information about the possibility of rain or thunderstorms.