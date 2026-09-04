A guest teacher at a government primary school in Shivamogga's Sagara taluk allegedly beat three students with a stick over low examination marks. Parents said the children suffered injuries and villagers demanded action against the teacher.

Three students at a government primary school in Sagara taluk were allegedly beaten with a stick by a guest teacher after they performed poorly in an examination, according to their parents. The incident reportedly took place at the Government Senior Primary School in Kiruvase village, which comes under Tumari Gram Panchayat. The children, studying in Classes 2, 3 and 4, allegedly sustained injuries to their backs following the incident.

Students Allegedly Beaten With A Stick

The teacher, identified as Rakshitha, allegedly assaulted the three students after becoming upset over their examination marks. According to the children's parents, the beating left red welts and injury marks on their backs. They also alleged that some of the injuries were severe and included bleeding.

Incident Came To Light After Children Returned Home

The incident came to light after the children returned home from school. Their parents reportedly noticed the injuries while the children were changing out of their school uniforms in the evening.

When questioned by their parents, the children allegedly told them that they had been beaten by the teacher at school. The parents subsequently informed other villagers about the incident.

Villagers Demand Action Against Teacher

Following the incident, parents and villagers gathered at the school and protested against the alleged assault. They questioned the use of physical punishment against young children and demanded action against the teacher.

The parents and villagers have sought the immediate suspension of the teacher and strict action if the allegations are confirmed. They also questioned whether poor examination performance could justify such punishment.