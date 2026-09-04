Mysuru Dasara 2026 will see 57-year-old Srikantha serve as the Pattada Aane for the second consecutive year. Weighing 5,790 kg, he is the heaviest elephant in the Dasara squad, while Ekalavya has been chosen as the Nishane Aane.

Preparations for the much-awaited Mysuru Dasara Mahotsav-2026 are gaining momentum, with the royal family completing an important tradition ahead of the 11-day celebrations. Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wodeyar has selected Srikantha as the ‘Pattada Aane’, the lead elephant for private palace rituals, and Ekalavya as the ‘Nishane Aane’, the flag-bearing elephant. Srikantha will carry the honour for the second consecutive year after successfully performing the role during last year’s Dasara celebrations.

Dasara Celebrations From October 11 To 21

The Mysuru Dasara festival will be held from October 11 to October 21, 2026, with the grand Vijayadashami procession, or Jamboo Savari, scheduled for October 21.

The state government is also planning to invite the Chief Ministers of all South Indian states to the celebrations. Several new attractions are being planned to make this year’s festival more prominent, including an Air Show, Drone Show, Vintage Car Rally, Chitra Santhe and Flea Market.

Preparations for the various events are currently underway as the authorities work towards ensuring smooth and grand celebrations.

Srikantha Weighs 5,790 Kg, Heaviest Among Dasara Elephants

Srikantha has emerged as the heaviest elephant in the Dasara squad this year. The official weighing of the elephants was conducted at a private weighbridge in Mysuru.

At 57 years of age, Srikantha weighs 5,790 kg, making him the heaviest among the elephants selected for the celebrations. Ekalavya, 41, weighs 5,600 kg and is the second-heaviest elephant, followed by Dhananjaya at 5,530 kg and Mahendra at 5,490 kg.

Among the female elephants, 54-year-old Lakshmi weighs 3,990 kg and ranks eighth, while 46-year-old Kaveri weighs 3,075 kg and ranks ninth.

Applications Open For Folk Art Troupes

The organisers have invited folk art troupes from across Karnataka to participate in the Jamboo Savari procession.

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, coordinator of the Dasara Procession Sub-Committee, said the last date for submitting applications is September 16. Interested troupes must submit an application along with a team photograph, details of all members, postal address and the phone number of the team leader.

Applications can be submitted to:

The Coordinator

Dasara Procession and Tableaux Sub-Committee

Assistant Director, Kannada and Culture Department

Karnataka Kalamandira Vinoba Road Mysuru - 570005