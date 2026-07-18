A man's humorous take on Bengaluru's pleasant weather has gone viral after he joked that the city's cool climate makes him feel lazy and unproductive. In an Instagram video, he questioned how residents manage work despite the relaxing weather, sparking reactions online.

Bengaluru’s cool climate, cloudy skies and relatively pleasant weather have long been considered some of the city’s biggest attractions. However, for comedian Shubham Pujari, the same weather that many residents enjoy has created a completely different challenge. In a humorous Instagram video, Pujari joked that Bengaluru’s relaxing atmosphere makes him feel so comfortable that staying productive becomes difficult.

The stand-up comedian questioned how people in Bengaluru manage to wake up every day, get ready for work and maintain their professional routines despite the city’s cosy weather conditions. His light-hearted take on Bengaluru’s climate has sparked conversations online, with many users sharing their own experiences and opinions about the city’s weather.

Dear Bengaluru, We Need To Talk: Pujari

In the Instagram video, Pujari addressed Bengaluru residents and asked how they stay motivated to work in such a relaxing environment.

“I have a question for the people of Bengaluru: How do you manage to work here? How do you wake up in the morning, get ready and go to the office? What motivates you? Are you all trapped under massive loans or something? Because honestly, I just cannot work in this weather,” he said.

The comedian explained that he visits Bengaluru every few months for stand-up shows but often finds himself struggling to stay productive during his visits.

Comedian Says Bengaluru Feels Like A Retirement Destination

Sharing his experience of visiting the city, Pujari said Bengaluru’s weather makes him want to spend the entire day resting instead of working.

“I come here every couple of months for stand-up shows, and every single time, I feel incredibly unproductive. All I want to do is lie in bed, wrap myself in a blanket, keep the fan running at speed three, scroll through my phone all day, sleep and relax. This city feels like a retirement destination, man,” he added.

Comparing Bengaluru’s weather with Delhi, Pujari said that a cup of tea usually helps him return to his routine in the national capital. However, he joked that even multiple cups of tea could not overcome the laziness he experienced in Bengaluru.

Even Tea Could Not Make Me Active’, Says Pujari

“Here, I have already had two or three cups of tea since morning, and I still feel completely sluggish and heavy. Is there some kind of manual for working here? Does the government provide special training the moment you enter the city?” he asked.

He also praised Bengaluru residents for their ability to remain focused and productive despite the city’s laid-back atmosphere. Taking the joke further, he said that people earning ₹10,000 or ₹15,000 in Bengaluru could achieve great success if they maintained the same work ethic elsewhere.

How Did Social Media React?

The video received several reactions from users, with many joining the conversation about Bengaluru’s changing weather and work culture.

One user commented: “What Weather!!! It’s Bloody Hot And Humid, In June.”

Second user commented: “Loan/EMI is the only motivation to work.”

Third user commented: “Nowadays Weather is not so good here. No rain and water level here went down.. Please stop glorifying weather of Bangalore everywhere.. People get obsessed with that and already Bangalore is crowded. Traffic conditions is worst here.”

Fourth user commented: “Drink coffee in Bengaluru.”