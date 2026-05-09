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Bengaluru Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Cloudy Skies, Light Rain As Pleasant Weather Continues
Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather with light rain on May 9. Temperatures may hover between 23°C and 33°C, while humidity remains moderate and no weather alerts are in place.
Bengaluru Wakes Up to Cloudy Skies
Dark clouds hovered over Bengaluru as residents stepped out to cooler weather conditions on Friday. Light rain is expected across several parts of the city through the day. The pleasant spell may offer relief from recent summer heat.
Light Showers Likely Across the City
Motorists navigated Bengaluru roads under overcast skies amid forecasts of scattered light showers. Weather officials have not issued any warning for the city despite rain possibilities. Humidity levels are expected to remain moderate throughout the day.
Pleasant Temperatures Bring Relief
Cloudy conditions continued to dominate Bengaluru’s skyline as temperatures stayed relatively comfortable. The city is likely to record a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 23°C. Similar weather patterns may persist over the coming days.
Umbrellas Out as Rain Chances Increase
Residents carrying umbrellas were seen moving through Bengaluru as light rain chances remained high. Intermittent showers may make roads slippery during evening hours. Authorities have advised commuters to remain cautious while travelling.
No Weather Warning for Bengaluru
Bengaluru’s weather turned cooler with cloudy skies covering much of the city on May 9. The forecast suggests brief rain spells alongside humid conditions during the day. No severe weather activity is expected at present.
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