Bengaluru Traffic Police have banned bikes, autorickshaws and light goods vehicles from an airport flyover, diverting them to the service road and causing traffic congestion. Riders have questioned the restriction and demanded a road tax refund.

Commuters travelling towards Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) faced major traffic disruption after the Bengaluru Traffic Police introduced a new restriction on the elevated flyover leading to the airport. Two-wheelers, autorickshaws and light goods vehicles were barred from using the flyover, forcing them onto the service road below and resulting in long traffic queues during the morning peak hours.

Traffic police personnel placed barricades at the entrance to the flyover and diverted the restricted vehicles to the service road. The sudden diversion led to severe congestion, with commuters travelling towards offices, the airport, schools and colleges facing significant delays. Some motorists were also seen questioning traffic police personnel about the new restriction.

Flyover Entry Blocked, Commuters Face Long Delays

With vehicles being stopped at the flyover entrance and diverted to the service road, traffic quickly built up on the road below. The congestion affected commuters during the busy morning hours, with several motorists reporting prolonged delays.

10-Minute Journey Now Takes 30 To 40 Minutes

Regular commuters said journeys that previously took around 10 minutes using the flyover were taking between 30 and 40 minutes after the restriction came into effect. They attributed the additional travel time to traffic signals and the increased volume of vehicles on the service road.

Bikers Question Road Tax After Flyover Ban

The restriction has also triggered frustration among two-wheeler riders, who questioned why they were being prevented from using the flyover despite paying road tax.

Some commuters argued that they pay lifetime road tax when purchasing their vehicles and questioned the basis for restricting their access to the flyover.

“If bikes and autos are not allowed on the flyover, then give us our road tax money back,” one commuter said, expressing concern over the additional travel time caused by the diversion.

Another commuter questioned who would be responsible if the increased congestion caused them to arrive late at work or miss a flight.

Why Has The Restriction Been Introduced?

According to traffic police sources, the restriction has been introduced as a safety measure to prevent accidents on the elevated flyover. Officials reportedly believe that some two-wheeler and autorickshaw riders travel at high speeds or in an unsafe manner on flyovers, increasing the risk of accidents.

The restriction is also intended to provide a clearer route for four-wheelers and emergency vehicles travelling towards the airport.

However, commuters have raised concerns about the impact of diverting a large number of vehicles to the service road. They have pointed to existing potholes and the limited road capacity, arguing that the diversion could worsen congestion unless the road below is improved.

The restriction and its impact on traffic are likely to remain a key concern for commuters travelling towards KIA, particularly during peak hours.