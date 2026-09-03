A six-member team of experts from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), led by Prof. Ashish Verma, has submitted a detailed report to the Governor, calling for the immediate scrapping of the Hebbal Tunnel Road Project in Bengaluru.

The experts have raised concerns about the proposed project and urged the authorities to reconsider its implementation. They have called for the project to be scrapped immediately, citing concerns that they believe require careful consideration before any further steps are taken.