Bengaluru will shift 103 bus stops located near busy junctions to improve traffic flow. The GBA is also set to introduce a common mobility card for BMTC and Namma Metro, allowing commuters to use one card for both public transport services.

Bengaluru is set for several changes aimed at improving public transport, traffic management and civic infrastructure. At the third executive committee meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), held on Thursday night, officials discussed relocating 103 bus stops near busy junctions, introducing a common mobility card for BMTC and Namma Metro, and taking measures to prevent sewage and rainwater from flooding roads and residential areas.

The meeting also focused on improving coordination among various government departments and strengthening civic infrastructure across the city.

After the meeting, GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao told the media that the Bengaluru Traffic Police had recommended relocating 103 bus stops that are currently located too close to junctions. He said new bus stops would be established at alternative locations after the existing ones are shifted, with the work proposed to be taken up through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Fire Department has also identified 55 locations across the city for the installation of new pipelines. Rao said all municipal corporations had been instructed to approve and implement the installations in a phased manner.

One Card For BMTC And Metro Travel

A major development for commuters is the proposed common mobility card for BMTC buses and Namma Metro. According to the commissioner, the card is ready and the process is in its final stages. It is expected to be launched soon, allowing commuters to use a single card for travel on both modes of public transport.

Officials were also directed to share video footage from surveillance cameras with the city corporation. The directive covers various government departments and agencies, including BMTC, Namma Metro, Bescom, the Fire Department, the police and BDA. The move is aimed at improving coordination and enabling departments to work together more effectively.

Officials Attend GBA Meeting

The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including GBA Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Water Board Chairperson Manjula, Metro MD Jaffer, and Special Commissioners Sushama Godbole and Nitish.

Municipal Commissioners Ramesh D.S., Pommala Sunil Kumar, Ramesh K.N., G. Jagadish and Dr. Rajendra K.V. were also present.

Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited CEO Karigowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, K-RIDE MD Lakshman Singh, and officials from the Fire Department, Bescom and BDA also attended the meeting.