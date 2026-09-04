Karnataka will invite the Chief Ministers of all South Indian states to Mysuru Dasara 2026. The government is also considering an air show, drone show, cultural performances and new events to make the festival more prominent.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar chaired a meeting at Shakti Bhavan on Race Course Road to review preparations for the 2026 Mysuru Dasara, one of the state's most prominent cultural festivals. The meeting focused on expanding the scale of the celebrations, introducing new attractions, ensuring better arrangements for visitors and promoting Mysuru Dasara across India and abroad.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yatindra Siddaramaiah, Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh and Mysuru District In-charge Secretary Dr. Selvakumar. Kannada and Culture Secretary Manjushree, Youth Empowerment Principal Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, Urban Development Secretary B.B. Kaveri, Tourism Commissioner Ram Prasath Manohar, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO Ukesh Kumar and Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar were also present.

South Indian Chief Ministers To Be Invited

During the meeting, the government decided to invite the Chief Ministers of all South Indian states to the 2026 Mysuru Dasara festivities. Art troupes from these states will also be invited to perform as part of the celebrations.

The Chief Minister is also expected to discuss the possibility of organising an air show with the Union Defence Minister. The government has requested the Army, Air Force and Navy to send teams to participate in the Dasara tableaux and parades.

Shivakumar also directed officials to ensure adequate seating arrangements for all visitors who purchase tickets for Dasara events.

Air Show And New Attractions Planned

The government also plans to invite ambassadors and officials from various countries to the festivities. Several new attractions have been proposed, including a Chitra Santhe, flea market, vintage car rally and rangoli competition.

The popular drone show, which attracted attention during last year's celebrations, is also set to return this year.

Ministers To Supervise Events

To ensure smooth coordination and execution of the festivities, one minister will be assigned to supervise the events each day, along with the district in-charge minister.

Invitations will also be extended to several prominent organisations and institutions, including the Indian Armed Forces, leading educational institutions in Karnataka, the Film Chamber of Commerce, ISRO, DRDO and other Central Government organisations.

Karnataka's Cultural Diversity To Be Showcased

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide opportunities for art troupes from different parts of Karnataka to perform during the festival. The move is aimed at showcasing the state's diverse cultural traditions as part of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Shivakumar also suggested producing short films highlighting the Mysuru Palace and other major tourist attractions in the city. These films are expected to help promote Mysuru Dasara and the city's heritage and tourism destinations more widely.

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