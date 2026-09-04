Bengaluru's Jakkur Railway Overbridge is nearing completion and is expected to open next month. The bridge will reduce the detour for commuters travelling towards Yelahanka, helping save travel time and improve connectivity.

After a wait of nearly 12 years, the long-delayed Jakkur Railway Overbridge (ROB) in Bengaluru is finally nearing completion and is likely to open to the public next month. The project, which remained stalled for years due to land acquisition issues, has now entered its final phase. Once opened, the bridge is expected to significantly reduce travel time for commuters heading towards Yelahanka by eliminating the need for a lengthy detour.

Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda shared the update on X, stating that construction of the ROB is nearing completion. The bridge is expected to provide major relief to motorists and other commuters who currently have to take a longer route to cross the railway line.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's Post

The Jakkur ROB has been a long-running infrastructure project in the city. On August 23, 2019, frustrated residents launched a signature campaign seeking the completion of the bridge. They pointed out that the project had been progressing slowly for more than a decade, largely due to land acquisition issues.

At the time, residents urged officials and engineers from the Greater Bengaluru Authority to prioritise the pending work and complete the long-delayed project.

Bridge To Cut Travel Distance

The opening of the Jakkur ROB is expected to provide major relief to commuters travelling towards Yelahanka. At present, motorists have to take a detour of around five kilometres to cross the railway line.

With the new bridge, the travel distance is expected to be reduced by around three kilometres, helping commuters save both time and fuel.

Final Checks Before Opening

The project, which began in 2012, was stalled for several years, primarily due to the land acquisition process. The work has now reached its final stage, with Greater Bengaluru Authority official Sunil Kumar N confirming that the bridge is expected to be ready for public use within a month.

However, the ROB will be opened to traffic only after final inspections and load testing are completed to ensure that the structure is safe for public use.

After years of delays, the opening of the Jakkur Railway Overbridge is expected to improve connectivity and reduce travel time for commuters in the area.

Scroll to load tweet…