A Bengaluru-based woman, Trisha Sidhwani, shared a viral video expressing shock over her monthly expenses of Rs 1.8 lakh. She questioned if this amount is normal for living in the city, sparking a mixed debate among internet users.

A Bengaluru-based woman has expressed shock at how much it costs to live in the tech hub of India. Trisha Sidhwani was taken aback when she saw how much she had spent in the month of August. She shared an Instagram video where she asked if other Bengaluru residents also end up spending this much per month – and received mixed responses.

Sharing the clip, Sidhwani said, “It's 3rd September. I wanted to see my monthly expenses, so I saw them for the month of August.” She posted a screenshot indicating that she spent Rs 1.8 lakh in the previous month. “This is how much I spent. Is this normal? I live in Bangalore, in HSR. I don't know what I'm doing wrong. But yeah, how much do you guys spend?” she asked.

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How Did Internet React?

Sidhwani's video has received several comments on Instagram after becoming viral. Some stated they were able to live on considerably less in Bengaluru, while others said her spending was nothing out of the norm.

“My question is how much are y‘ll earning to be spending that much. I need to switch jobs ASAP,” wrote one person.

“It’s normal,” another said. “Seems pretty normal for those who live in Bangalore,” a third agreed. A fourth user wrote: “Ya it’s normal. I’m also in HSR”.

Many shared screenshots of their own monthly spending, with the number often exceeding Rs 3 lakh.