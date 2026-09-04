BBMP will introduce toll gates at all four KR Market entry points to curb revenue leakages. Traders and middlemen will pay vehicle and goods fees, while farmers with RTC documents will be exempt from the entry fee.

The city's civic body is set to crack down on revenue leakages at KR Market by introducing a new, organised toll gate system for vehicles bringing vegetables, flowers, fruits and other goods into the market. The system, which will be introduced at all four entry points, aims to bring greater transparency to fee collection and increase the civic body's daily revenue from the current ₹4,000 to more than ₹10,000.

For years, vehicles carrying produce such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, eggs and meat into KR Market have been charged entry and goods fees. However, daily collections have remained at around ₹4,000, raising concerns over revenue leakages and a lack of transparency in the existing system.

BBMP Commissioner G Jagadeesh told media that the new toll gate system is expected to significantly improve revenue collection and push daily earnings beyond ₹10,000.

Under the new system, toll gates will be installed at all four entry points of the market. Traders, agents and middlemen entering the market will be charged based on the type of vehicle and the quantity of goods being transported.

For trucks, six-wheelers and larger vehicles, the one-time entry fee will be ₹350. Four-wheeler goods vehicles will be charged ₹100, while three-wheeler goods vehicles will pay ₹75. In addition, a fee of ₹5 will be collected for every bag or box of goods brought into the market, Jagadeesh said.

No Fee For Farmers

Farmers bringing their produce directly to KR Market will be exempt from the entry fee. However, they will have to produce their RTC documents to avail themselves of the exemption.

According to Jagadeesh, the organised toll collection system is aimed at reducing the influence of middlemen, improving transparency in revenue collection and making the process easier for farmers bringing their produce to the market.

Vehicle Entry Fee

The following one-time entry charges will apply to goods vehicles entering KR Market:

Truck, six-wheeler and larger vehicles: ₹350

Four-wheeler goods vehicles: ₹100

Three-wheeler goods vehicles: ₹75

Goods Fee

Additional charges will be levied based on the quantity and type of goods brought into the market: